PE 2023: Analysts say opposition backing, '3-in-1 presidents' claim cast doubt over Tan Kin Lian's independence
SINGAPORE — Presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian’s assertion that he is an “independent candidate” is being called into question after he was backed by several notable opposition politicians despite their claims to be doing so in their personal capacity, experts said on Monday (Aug 28).
- Presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian’s assertion that he is an “independent candidate” is being called into question after he was backed by key opposition politicians, said experts
- This comes after campaign material featuring the opposition figures and allegedly endorsed by Mr Tan Kin Lian began circulating on social media and various Telegram chat groups.
- The material showed Mr Tan Kin Lian's picture alongside those of Mr Tan Jee Say and Dr Tan Cheng Bock, who were both candidates in the 2011 four-way presidential contest, above the words “One Vote, Three Presidents?”
- A political analyst said that while individuals are free to endorse Mr Tan Kin Lian in the presidential election, it might raise the idea that a vote for him equates to a vote for the opposition
- Another expert said that Mr Tan Kin Lian would be "beholden" to the opposition politicians endorsing or campaigning for him
SINGAPORE — Presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian’s assertion that he is an “independent candidate” is being called into question after he was backed by several notable opposition politicians despite their claims to be doing so in their personal capacity, experts said on Monday (Aug 28).
This comes after campaign material featuring key opposition figures and allegedly endorsed by Mr Tan Kin Lian began circulating on social media and various Telegram chat groups.
The material showed Mr Tan Kin Lian's picture alongside those of Mr Tan Jee Say and Dr Tan Cheng Bock, who were both candidates in the 2011 four-way presidential contest, above the words “One Vote, Three Presidents?”
The other two candidates in the 2011 race were Mr Tan Kin Lian himself and the eventual victor by a narrow margin, Dr Tony Tan. Mr Tan Kin Lian came last, and lost his deposit.
Mr Tan Kin Lian and his campaign team did not respond to TODAY’s queries on whether the material originated from them, however his team has used it on his official campaign YouTube channel.
A physical poster with broadly the same content was also put up on the storefront of Victorian Herbal — a therapeutic supplement shop along Chin Swee Road, the venue of Mr Tan Kin Lian’s press conference on Sunday. When TODAY visited the premises on Monday, the poster on the storefront was no longer there.
The use of campaign material both online and physical such as posters is administered by the Elections Department Singapore (ELD). Strict rules apply to the content and use of this material.
A separate version of the material was also projected on a television screen at the press conference, and included the following text:
“A vote for Tan Kin Lian in PE2023 is not just a vote for an independent president but you also get the wisdom & experience of three wise men, so vote wisely…”
On Sunday, Mr Tan Cheng Bock announced his support of Mr Tan Kin Lian to the media at the People’s Park Food Centre in Chinatown, adding that the endorsement was in his "personal capacity" and that he was "not here as a politician for this election".
Dr Tan Cheng Bock's most recent electoral foray was as a member of the Progress Singapore Party team that contested at West Coast Group Representation Constituency at the 2020 General Election (GE2020).
Mr Tan Kin Lian’s campaign team also comprises his proposer Mr Tan Jee Say, who is a member of the Singapore Democratic Party, and seconder Mr Lim Tean, the founder of the political party Peoples Voice.
BACKING BY NOTABLE FIGURES FROM OPPOSITION PARTIES MIGHT ‘POLITICISE THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION’
In response to queries from TODAY, political analysts said that the poster’s messaging risks “politicising the presidential election”.
“The presidency is a non-partisan office and must be above the political fray," said Associate Prof Eugene Tan of Singapore Management University (SMU).
He added: "Having active politicians, including those who promote the opposition's cause, in the advertising effectively politicises the presidency.”
“It effectively asserts that if Tan (Kin Lian) wins, he will attempt to transform the presidency into a partisan institution.”
“It effectively asserts that if Tan (Kin Lian) wins, he will attempt to transform the presidency into a partisan institution.Associate Prof Eugene Tan of Singapore Management University on the campaign material allegedly endorsed by Mr Tan Kin Lian”
Taken literally, it would mean that the trio would be in opposition to the elected government of the day.
“To treat the Presidential Election as a political prize to be captured for political ends will undermine the presidency as a critical institution in our system of checks and balances,” he said.
Dr Walid Jumblatt Abdullah, an Assistant Professor of Nanyang Technological University's (NTU's) School of Social Sciences, said that Mr Tan Kin Lian is positioning himself as the “ultimate anti-establishment candidate”.
This could be the reason that some members of the opposition parties have “coalesced” around him and his campaign, he added.
The people who vote for Mr Tan Kin Lian may see rival candidate Ng Kok Song as “linked to the establishment”, and therefore vote for the former as a “protest vote” against the People’s Action Party and what it stands for.
“Their desire to send a signal to the ruling party outweighs, in their minds, the idiosyncrasies he (Mr Tan Kin Lian) has displayed over the years,” he said.
POSTER’S MESSAGING DEMONSTRATE MR TAN IS ‘NOT INDEPENDENT’
Analysts also said that the poster’s messaging calls into question his claim of being a candidate who is independent of the establishment.
Dr Felix Tan, a political analyst at NTU, said that while individuals have the freedom of choice of endorsing Mr Tan in the Presidential Election, it might raise the idea that a vote for him equates to a vote for the opposition.
“Would this then also mean that a vote for TKL (Mr Tan Kin Lian) would mean a vote for these opposition leaders? Then how ‘independent’ is he as a candidate?” he said.
A separate poster depicting a list of nine members from multiple opposition parties in support of Mr Tan Kin Lian has also been making the rounds online on WhatsApp and Telegram group chats.
“Vote for Tan Kin Lian and you’ll have all these people helping him to help you,” it reads.
Mr Tan Kin Lian did not respond to whether the poster originated from his team either.
Mr Prabu Ramachandran, a candidate for Peoples Voice at GE2020 who has been seen accompanying Mr Tan Kin Lian on his campaign walkabouts, also wrote in a Facebook post last Tuesday that "Tan Kin Lian been a unifying figure, by first unifying the fragmented opposition parties."
According to analysts, these examples show how “the party affiliations are clear” in voters’ minds despite some of Mr Tan Kin Lian’s supporters reiterating that they are not representing their political parties.
Dr Felix Tan of NTU said that this would make the presidential election “an election between those who are against the establishment and those supporting the establishment, which is not what it should be.”
“For all the “independence” of the candidate that he has spoken about, this strategy clearly demonstrates that he is anything but an independent candidate,” Dr Felix Tan said.
Agreeing, Assoc Prof Eugene Tan of SMU said that the president does not have an independent political role or power despite being directly elected by the people, and that party endorsements or endorsements by politicians can harm the presidency.
“The office is defined by the exercise of its custodial powers and he (or she) must scrupulously stand above the fray of partisan politics given the presidency's vital role as a unifying institution,” Assoc Prof Eugene Tan said.
“Mr Tan Kin Lian's latest tactic destroys any claim of Mr Tan (Kin Lian) to be ‘truly independent’. He will be beholden to the opposition politicians who campaigned for him or endorsed him.”
TODAY has asked ELD whether it is aware of the material, whether Mr Tan Kin Lian has sought approval for the material and whether its content gives rise to any issues of concern.
Related topicsSingapore Presidential Election 2023 Tan Kin Lian
Read more of the latest in