PE 2023: Analysts say opposition backing, '3-in-1 presidents' claim cast doubt over Tan Kin Lian's independence

SINGAPORE — Presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian’s assertion that he is an “independent candidate” is being called into question after he was backed by several notable opposition politicians despite their claims to be doing so in their personal capacity, experts said on Monday (Aug 28).

This comes after campaign material featuring key opposition figures and allegedly endorsed by Mr Tan Kin Lian began circulating on social media and various Telegram chat groups.

The material showed Mr Tan Kin Lian's picture alongside those of Mr Tan Jee Say and Dr Tan Cheng Bock, who were both candidates in the 2011 four-way presidential contest, above the words “One Vote, Three Presidents?”

The other two candidates in the 2011 race were Mr Tan Kin Lian himself and the eventual victor by a narrow margin, Dr Tony Tan. Mr Tan Kin Lian came last, and lost his deposit.

Mr Tan Kin Lian and his campaign team did not respond to TODAY’s queries on whether the material originated from them, however his team has used it on his official campaign YouTube channel.

A physical poster with broadly the same content was also put up on the storefront of Victorian Herbal — a therapeutic supplement shop along Chin Swee Road, the venue of Mr Tan Kin Lian’s press conference on Sunday. When TODAY visited the premises on Monday, the poster on the storefront was no longer there.

The use of campaign material both online and physical such as posters is administered by the Elections Department Singapore (ELD). Strict rules apply to the content and use of this material.

A separate version of the material was also projected on a television screen at the press conference, and included the following text:

“A vote for Tan Kin Lian in PE2023 is not just a vote for an independent president but you also get the wisdom & experience of three wise men, so vote wisely…”

On Sunday, Mr Tan Cheng Bock announced his support of Mr Tan Kin Lian to the media at the People’s Park Food Centre in Chinatown, adding that the endorsement was in his "personal capacity" and that he was "not here as a politician for this election".

Dr Tan Cheng Bock's most recent electoral foray was as a member of the Progress Singapore Party team that contested at West Coast Group Representation Constituency at the 2020 General Election (GE2020).

Mr Tan Kin Lian’s campaign team also comprises his proposer Mr Tan Jee Say, who is a member of the Singapore Democratic Party, and seconder Mr Lim Tean, the founder of the political party Peoples Voice.

BACKING BY NOTABLE FIGURES FROM OPPOSITION PARTIES MIGHT ‘POLITICISE THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION’

In response to queries from TODAY, political analysts said that the poster’s messaging risks “politicising the presidential election”.

“The presidency is a non-partisan office and must be above the political fray," said Associate Prof Eugene Tan of Singapore Management University (SMU).

He added: "Having active politicians, including those who promote the opposition's cause, in the advertising effectively politicises the presidency.”

“It effectively asserts that if Tan (Kin Lian) wins, he will attempt to transform the presidency into a partisan institution.”