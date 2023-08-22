Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

Singapore

PE 2023: What happened on Nomination Day
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

PE 2023: What happened on Nomination Day

SINGAPORE — Three presidential hopefuls are expected to be formally announced as candidates today. Follow our live coverage here.

Follow us on Instagram and Tiktok, and join our Telegram channel for the latest updates.
Published August 22, 2023
Updated August 22, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE — Three presidential hopefuls Mr Ng Kok Song, Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Mr Tan Kin Lian were formally announced as candidates for the Presidential Election on Nomination Day held on Tuesday (Aug 22).

The candidates arrived at the Nomination Centre, People's Association HQ in Jalan Besar from 10am. Nominations opened at 11am and the Returning Officer formally announced the candidates for the Presidential Election around 12.40pm. 

Here's what happened on Nomination Day.

Related topics

Presidential Election 2023

Read more of the latest in

Singapore Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.