PE 2023: What happened on Nomination Day

SINGAPORE — Three presidential hopefuls Mr Ng Kok Song, Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Mr Tan Kin Lian were formally announced as candidates for the Presidential Election on Nomination Day held on Tuesday (Aug 22).

The candidates arrived at the Nomination Centre, People's Association HQ in Jalan Besar from 10am. Nominations opened at 11am and the Returning Officer formally announced the candidates for the Presidential Election around 12.40pm.

Here's what happened on Nomination Day.