PE 2023 campaign broadcast: Ng Kok Song calls for non-partisan President as 'ownself check ownself' system unreliable

SINGAPORE — Presidential candidate Ng Kok Song said that the time has come for a non-partisan President, as the "ownself check ownself" system is not reliable. Mr Ng was giving a Presidential Candidate Broadcast, which went to air on Thursday (Aug 24).

"I strongly believe that the time has come for the Elected President to be non-partisan. In other words, a President who has not belonged to any political party, and a President who is not endorsed by any political party," said the 75-year-old.

The Constitution requires that a candidate for President not be a member of a political party, but does not stipulate that the person can never have been a member of a political party.

Mr Ng said that Singapore can "no longer take for granted" that it will always have good and honest government.

"An 'ownself check ownself' system is not reliable.... We need an external check functioning like an independent external auditor in good corporate governance."

The phrase was popularised by Mr Pritam Singh, who is now Leader of the Opposition, in 2015. He said then that it was unrealistic to expect the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) to act as its own guardian.

Mr Ng, a former chief investment officer of sovereign wealth fund GIC also said that if elected, he would not engage in “megaphone diplomacy” but would be ready to ask important questions, however difficult they may be.

"I pledge to work constructively and impartially with the Government of the day to further the interests of Singaporeans," he said.

“I understand how the government machinery works and I know how to be involved effectively without being disruptive."

The term "megaphone diplomacy" is often used in the context of international relations where one country's politician might make combative statements publicly rather than work quietly behind the scenes.

In stating that he would not engage in "megaphone diplomacy", Mr Ng appeared to be saying that if elected President, he would not be publicly critical of the Government even if he was raising matters of concern quietly.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority has allocated two time-slots for presidential candidates to give PCBs: Thursday and Aug 30, which is two days out from polling day.

The broadcast allows candidates to deliver their campaigning messages in all or any of the four official languages — English, Mandarin, Malay and Tamil — but is not compulsory to deliver their campaigning messages in all four official languages.

The maximum time allocated for each candidate is 10 minutes per language per broadcast, and the content must be the same across all languages a candidate speaks in.

Mr Ng's pre-recorded speech was the first of the three to go to air.

The other two candidates were next in line — former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and ex-NTUC Income chief executive officer Tan Kin Lian.

Mr Ng delivered one speech in English during the broadcast and did not speak in any other language.

KEY POINTS FROM MR NG'S SPEECH

Singapore has three treasures at stake

Financial treasure, being the reserves and national savings Social treasure, the harmony between the different races, religions and communities Public administration treasure, having national institutions that are mission driven and corruption free