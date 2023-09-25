Logo
In pictures: Preparations underway for disposal of World War II bomb in Upper Bukit Timah
SINGAPORE — Bukit Panjang Flyover and Upper Bukit Timah Road will be closed to traffic from 11am to 7pm on Tuesday (Sept 26).

A war relic, seen here covered by a black tarp on Sept 25, 2023, was found during excavation works at a construction site at 800 Upper Bukit Timah Road. Leonard Leong/TODAY

A war relic, seen here covered by a black tarp on Sept 25, 2023, was found during excavation works at a construction site at 800 Upper Bukit Timah Road.

Published September 25, 2023
Updated September 25, 2023
SINGAPORE — Bukit Panjang Flyover and Upper Bukit Timah Road will be closed to traffic from 11am to 7pm on Tuesday (Sept 26).

This is to facilitate an on-site disposal of a 100kg World War II aerial bomb between 8am and 7pm by bomb disposal experts from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF). 

These are the stretches between Woodlands Road and Petir Road for the flyover and between Petir Road and Cashew Road in Upper Bukit Timah.

Parking restrictions will be strictly enforced by the authorities and vehicles found parked indiscriminately or causing obstruction may be towed.

The war relic was recently found during excavation works at a construction site along Upper Bukit Timah Road.

Hundreds of occupants of nearby homes and shops have been told to vacate their premises during the operations as a safety precaution. 

Greenridge Secondary School, located along Gangsa Road, will also have to be vacated and will switch to home-based learning on Tuesday.

Singapore Police Force
The World War II bomb that will be disposed of on Sept 26, 2023.
Raj Nadarajan/TODAY
Preparations for the on-site disposal of a 100kg World War II aerial bomb are underway at a construction site along Upper Bukit Timah Road on Sept 25, 2023.
Raj Nadarajan/TODAY
Entrance to the Myst condominium construction site, where a a 100kg World War II aerial bomb was recently found, on Sept 25, 2023.
Leonard Leong/TODAY
Curious onlookers peeking into the construction site where the war relic was discovered, on Sept 25, 2023.
Raj Nadarajan/TODAY
A temporary holding area set up at Senja-Cashew Community Club for affected residents, on Sept 25, 2023.
Raj Nadarajan/TODAY
A temporary holding area set up at Senja-Cashew Community Club for affected residents, on Sept 25, 2023.

