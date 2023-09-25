In pictures: Preparations underway for disposal of World War II bomb in Upper Bukit Timah

SINGAPORE — Bukit Panjang Flyover and Upper Bukit Timah Road will be closed to traffic from 11am to 7pm on Tuesday (Sept 26).

This is to facilitate an on-site disposal of a 100kg World War II aerial bomb between 8am and 7pm by bomb disposal experts from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).

These are the stretches between Woodlands Road and Petir Road for the flyover and between Petir Road and Cashew Road in Upper Bukit Timah.

Parking restrictions will be strictly enforced by the authorities and vehicles found parked indiscriminately or causing obstruction may be towed.

The war relic was recently found during excavation works at a construction site along Upper Bukit Timah Road.

Hundreds of occupants of nearby homes and shops have been told to vacate their premises during the operations as a safety precaution.

Greenridge Secondary School, located along Gangsa Road, will also have to be vacated and will switch to home-based learning on Tuesday.