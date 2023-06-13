PM Lee to deliver National Day Rally speech on Aug 20

SINGAPORE — Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will deliver his National Day Rally speech on Aug 20.

It will be held at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central at Ang Mo Kio, the Prime Minister's Office said on Tuesday (June 13).

The National Day Rally is seen as the most important political speech of the year, when the Prime Minister addresses the nation and shares key policy matters. Mr Lee speaks first in Malay, followed by Mandarin and English.

During last year's National Day Rally, Mr Lee outlined the government's efforts to do more to help Singaporeans cope with the cost of living, as the Covid-19 pandemic had disrupted supply chains and the Russia-Ukraine war pushed up inflation.

He also touched on the need to raise the Goods and Services Tax, saying not doing so would be irresponsible amid sharp increases in healthcare and social spending.

Among the key announcements at last year's event, Mr Lee said masks will not be required in most settings as Singapore's COVID-19 situation stabilises. He also confirmed that Section 377A of the Penal Code, which criminalises sex between men, will be repealed. CNA