Gotta buy 'em all: Rising popularity of Pokemon trading card game in Singapore attracting collectors... and also scammers

SINGAPORE — As he gets ready for another long day at work, Mr Roman Aymond boots up his computer, turns on his cameras and prepares his stock of Pokemon card booster packs before his virtual customers come streaming in.

The 29-year-old is a full-time streamer whose content revolves around him interacting with his audience while opening Pokemon card booster packs that viewers purchase online.

As customers’ purchases pour in, Mr Aymond carefully prepares each order and opens the purchased booster packs live on stream. He will then mail the cards to his customers.

Mr Aymond recalls one of his most memorable experiences on the job when he opened a booster pack containing a card with a potential estimated value of S$5,000.

“No one has managed to pull one in the modern day, even on YouTube. It went viral on the internet that we managed to pull a card like that in Singapore,” he said.

The Pokemon trading card game was originally released in 1996 in Japan.

While there are many Pokemon trading card game products, one of the most recognisable is the booster pack.

Each booster pack generally contains 10 random game cards of varying rarities, drawn from a particular set of cards depending on that booster pack’s theme.

Each pack contains at least one “rare” card.

Players often buy booster packs in hopes of obtaining a card of high monetary or sentimental value, also often referred to as “chase” cards.

Given what Pokemon cards could be worth, the scene has not only attracted collectors but also scammers.

Last week, a woman was sentenced to 31 months' jail for swindling Pokemon card buyers of nearly S$217,000.

The owner of a Pokemon store also told TODAY that his customers had once been preyed upon by a scammer who used his store's name as part of a ruse.