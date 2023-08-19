‘Not easy’ to pay S$23,800 for premium confinement care but Singaporean parents say it was ‘worth it’

SINGAPORE — Ms Chen Liyi, who gave birth to a baby boy in May, is among parents here who paid a five-figure sum for her confinement.

Instead of heading home after being discharged from the hospital, the 30-year-old project executive checked herself and her baby into a luxurious two-bedroom suite in Shangri-La Apartments on Anderson Road.

For the next 28 days, a dedicated team of postpartum experts put together by Singjoy — a confinement centre service provider— cared for her during her stay.

She and her husband, both Singaporeans, paid around S$23,800 for the stay and said that they have no regrets doing so.

“(At a confinement centre), you don’t need to worry about a lot of things. As first-time parents, my husband and I do not know much about looking after a newborn,” Ms Chen said, adding that paying a premium price for high quality postpartum care is now “the norm” among her family and friends.

The cultural custom of women going into confinement after birth is to recuperate and adapt to caring for a newborn, but as Ms Chen has shown, it is no longer just a mere home-based practice with the resources you have in your own household.

In Singapore, it has turned into serious business, with more people now willing to splurge on premium postpartum services to ease themselves into parenthood, meaning it has become a lucrative affair for service providers.

Some doctors have observed a similar trend as well.

Dr Christopher Chong, a uro-gynaecologist and obstetrician and gynaecologist at Gleneagles Hospital, said: “In the old days, (postpartum) confinement basically means staying at home and eating confinement food, often prepared by a senior (member of the family) or a confinement nanny.

“But in the last 10 years, I’ve been hearing about patients who go for stays at confinement centres, spend on special wraps and Jamu massages (a traditional massage for women who have given birth), and go for weight loss programmes.

One of my patients said that she paid more than S$10,000 for such a programme.”

WHAT CONFINEMENT CENTRES OFFER NEW MUMS

There are now at least 15 postpartum confinement centres in Singapore, when there was none about 10 to 15 years ago, Dr Chong noted.

Singjoy started offering confinement centre services at Shangri-La Apartments in 2018.

Singjoy’s founder, Ms Joey Zhang, said that the occupancy rate there is “always full”.

Its centre at Shangri-La Apartments caters to around 15 mothers each month, with five rooms on standby for last-minute requests and mothers who deliver earlier than expected, she added.

To cope with increasing demand, it recently opened a new branch along Havelock Road, offering one-bedroom options. A 28-day stay in a one-bedroom suite there is priced at around S$19,800, excluding tax.

“When we first started at Shangri-La, most of our clients were high-income families. But in recent years, we notice that there are more middle-income clients as well, which is why we opened our Havelock branch,” Ms Zhang said.