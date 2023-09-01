Logo
PE 2023: Polling Day updates and highlights
PE 2023: Polling Day updates and highlights

SINGAPORE — More than 2.7 million voters were expected to head to the ballot box on Friday (Sept 1) to vote for Singapore’s ninth President. Polls opened at 8am and closed at 8pm.

Follow our live updates below for what's happening on the ground on Polling Day.

Published September 1, 2023
Updated September 1, 2023
This will be the first Presidential Election where the Elections Department will publicly release sample counts, since the practice was first introduced in the 2015 General Election.

Votes cast in Singapore are immediately counted after the polls close, and may continue into the early hours of the next day, said ELD on its website.

Before the final results are released, ELD will also publicly release sample counts, which aim to provide an early indication of the voting outcome.

Follow our live updates below for what's happening on the ground on Polling Day.

