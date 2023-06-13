Presidential hopeful George Goh’s journey from a kampung boy who sold sugarcane juice to an international businessman

SINGAPORE — When presidential hopeful George Goh was a teenager, he wondered if his family would always remain poor.

He grew up in a small kampung in the Malaysian state of Negeri Sembilan as the seventh of nine children, but his parents had to give away two sisters because they could not afford to raise them, and a sibling died at four weeks old when their family had no money for medical help.

“At 16, I wondered if my family would get out of poverty,” Mr Goh, 63, wrote on his website that documents his background and work as an “entrepreneur, philanthropist, diplomat and youth mentor”.

In the 1970s, Mr Goh came to Singapore in search of work.

He later became a Singaporean citizen in 1990, a spokesperson for Mr Goh told TODAY.

On Monday (June 12), Mr Goh announced his intention to contest the upcoming Presidential Election. This came on the heels of Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s announcement last week that he is planning to stand for the election.

Mr Goh said in a statement that he would contest as an independent candidate with “no political baggage”, having had “no political party affiliations — past or present”.

The father of four is the chairman of Ossia International, a footwear, sports and fashion retailer listed on the Singapore Exchange, and is the founder of Harvey Norman Ossia, which is responsible for introducing the Australian electronic appliances retailer to the region.

DROPPED OUT OF SCHOOL

Born on Nov 25 in 1959, Mr Goh lived with his family in a wooden house with a roof made of zinc panels.

He told Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao in February this year that water would leak from the zinc roof on rainy days, so he and his siblings had to get buckets to catch the dripping water.

Their house had no running water or electric lights then, and they relied on just one oil lamp at night.

In order to earn pocket money for his lunch, Mr Goh would sell sugarcane juice at bus terminals as a student. He also held other odd jobs, including collecting used condensed milk tin covers in exchange for five cents each time.

When he realised that their family situation was not improving, he decided to drop out of school to start earning money.

He told his father that he was not the type who could study and would not make it to the university.

In search of work, Mr Goh moved to Singapore in the 1970s while he was still a teenager.

He found a job as a general worker at a shoe factory in Geylang, earning a weekly salary of S$15, he told The Straits Times in an interview in April 1993.

In his spare time, he also learned to make shoes from those who were willing to teach him.

He would go on to open a small shoe factory in 1982 with some partners.

When asked why they had chosen to name their shoe manufacturing company De’classici, Mr Goh told The Straits Times that his business partner said they “should have something from France and something from Italy” and that was how it came to be.