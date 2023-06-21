President’s role is not to check on Govt, has to ‘work closely’ with PM: Presidential hopeful George Goh

SINGAPORE — Responding to criticism that he may not understand the role of the elected President, businessman and presidential hopeful George Goh said on Tuesday (June 20) that the country's highest office does not function as a check on the Government.

He added that the President will also have to work and stand together with the Prime Minister.

Speaking during an interview at Holland Drive Food Centre with TODAY and national broadcaster CNA, Mr Goh also sought to debunk various online allegations against him, including claims that some of his companies engaged in unfair human resources practices.

Mr Goh, who is founder of Harvey Norman Ossia, announced his plans to run for presidency on June 12, pledging his status as a "truly independent person".

The 63-year-old also questioned if Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who had earlier thrown his hat into the race, was the right man to be President given his close alignment with the ruling political party and the "President's role in checking the Government" in "two important areas" relating to the use of the national reserves and the appointment of key public officers.

Two days later, Ms Ho Ching, former chief executive officer of sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings, took to Facebook to say that the role of the President is "not to be an independent voice, a check on the Government, or an ombudsman to all the woes and ills of society".

Without naming Mr Goh or anyone else, she went on to say in the Facebook post that the President's role is to be a unifying figure and head of state, as well as the holder of a second set of keys to help safeguard Singapore's reserves and the integrity of its key institutions.

Ms Ho is also the wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

INDEPENDENCE DOES NOT MEAN A CHECK ON THE GOVERNMENT

Asked by TODAY on Tuesday about his response to Ms Ho's post, Mr Goh, who was present with his wife Lysa Sumali, said that his pledge to be an independent candidate did not mean that he would be a check on the government of the day.

Instead, he meant that he had not been part of any political party, sovereign wealth fund, grassroots organisations or government-linked companies his whole life.

"So when I mean 'independent', I mean I'm a candidate (who is) independent, so don't get it wrong."

He also said that the President "cannot check on the Government".

"The Prime Minister's Office is the executive power, it’s like the brain. The President, who has to be bound by the Constitution, is like the heart. These work together," he said.

"Don't go inside and check... The President has a set (of roles), in the Constitution, written quite clearly, so we have to be bound by the Constitution, don’t overlap. It’s not two centres of power, not at all.

"In fact, they are working together. The relationship must be always about working together," he added.

He also said that the Prime Minister, coming from a party elected by the people, deserves the trust of the people.

He added that it is imperative for a small nation such as Singapore to have a Prime Minister and President on the same page.

"Can you imagine if the two, President and Prime Minister, don’t work together? It will cause a small nation a lot of problems," he said, adding that this is particularly so with the current geopolitical tensions.

However, he added that if elected as an independent candidate, he will fulfil both of the President's key roles to safeguard the reserves and the integrity of key public appointments.

On the first role, Mr Goh pledged to work "day and night" and take responsibility for safeguarding the reserves together with the Council of Presidential Advisers because "it is the people's money".

On the second role, he said that he will make sure that the Government puts forth the "right" candidates.

He added that he can fulfil the duties of the presidency because he has a "history of good working relationships with people".

For instance, he said that in his role as non-resident ambassador to Morocco, he has worked with different ministries and government agencies.