trending: NDP hit Home gets 25th anniversary 'personal' remake by Kit Chan; leaves netizens emotional and teary-eyed

SINGAPORE — Singaporean singer Kit Chan has made a ‘personal’ remake of the National Day Parade (NDP) song Home, leaving netizens feeling nostalgic and teary-eyed.
- Singaporean singer Kit Chan announced her “personal” and “introspective” remake of NDP classic song Home for its 25th anniversary last Friday (July 21)
- The remake evoked strong sentimental feelings among netizens, some of whom have said they felt emotional after listening
- Others said the updated rendition was more “intimate” and brings them more “comfort” compared to the 1998 original
Often described as Singaporeans’ favourite NDP song — or the "unofficial second national anthem", according to a netizen — the classic 1998 ballad was re-recorded by Kit this year for its 25th anniversary.
She announced the news of the remake in an Instagram post last Friday (July 21), and acknowledged Singaporean singer-songwriter Dick Lee and the song’s original producer Sydney Tan for their blessing and support.
“It feels right to do it on this double milestone year (Home’s 25th and my 30th),” she said, referring to both the song’s milestone and her own 30th anniversary as an artiste.
She went on to explain how she felt a sense of “detached familiarity” whenever she listened to her 1998 recording of the song and that her feelings for Singapore “have grown more complex” since.
“I am no longer that starry-eyed 25-year-old belting her lungs out at her first NDP.
"In my private moments, I am much more the woman who muses about the uncertain future, who worries a little, but then has much to be grateful for at the end of each day.
“I don’t know how the generations of Singaporeans who grew with this song might feel about this more introspective and personal interpretation of Home.
"I hope that they will like it, or allow for it. For better or worse, it is my own vision of Singapore, and my personal experience of it now," wrote Kit.
The more reflective and quieter remake of the song is also accompanied by a music video that features the 50-year-old going around Singapore, from cycling to drinking coffee at a hawker centre.
The video even showcases footage of her performance of the song at Singapore’s 1998 NDP.
The music video, posted on YouTube by her own music label Banshee Empire last Friday, has since gone viral on the video-streaming platform with more than 68,000 views and 118 comments as of Friday (July 28).
Kit is set to perform the remake live for the first time at Gardens By The Bay and Mediacorp National Day Concert on Aug 5 at The Meadow. She will also be performing it during her 30th anniversary concert shows from Sept 8 to 10 at Marina Bay Sands.
‘INTIMATE’ AND ‘SENTIMENTAL’
The remake has evoked strong sentimental feelings in netizens, some of whom said they felt emotional after listening to it.
“It's a remake but it still brings tears to my eyes, just like it did when I was a performer with People's Association for NDP '98 and we absolutely teared on the tarp at the Padang while singing along! A huge thank you for bringing back the memories @hellokitchan,” one Instagram user said.
Another user on YouTube wrote: “Thank you, Kit Chan. This is the only NDP song that means most and brings a tear to my eye even after 25 years. Well done.”
It has even tugged on the heartstrings of those who have lived or are currently living abroad.
"As a person who studied overseas for three years, I (am) never once not excited of going back home. (I) totally can related and really understand the real meaning of this song,” a YouTube user wrote.
Another user said: “This hits harder when you're working overseas, longing for the familiarity and comfort.”
Others felt that the remake is more “intimate” and possibly brings more “comfort” compared to the 1998 original.
“(I) love the new version which is so beautifully intimate and close to life. Thank you, it's wonderfully produced. It will always and forever be my favourite NDP song.YouTube user @belindasoh”
“Many of us grew up with this song and have grown up with it too. (I) love the new version which is so beautifully intimate and close to life. Thank you, it's wonderfully produced. It will always and forever be my favourite NDP song,” said one YouTube user.
Another comment went: “Thank you, Kit Chan, for this gift to us. Truly, this version is sentimental and intimate to most of us.”
One YouTube user said: “This version has a sense of comfort, a comfort you feel when you’re at home.”
Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong also took to Kit’s Instagram post to show his appreciation for the updated rendition.
Mr Tong wrote: “Congrats Kit! It is an excellent remake. Just when I thought you could not do any better to a perfect Home, the remake was simply brilliant! And (it) also reflects Singapore today, 25 years later.”
