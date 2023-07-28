trending: NDP hit Home gets 25th anniversary 'personal' remake by Kit Chan; leaves netizens emotional and teary-eyed

SINGAPORE — Singaporean singer Kit Chan has made a ‘personal’ remake of the National Day Parade (NDP) song Home, leaving netizens feeling nostalgic and teary-eyed.

Often described as Singaporeans’ favourite NDP song — or the "unofficial second national anthem", according to a netizen — the classic 1998 ballad was re-recorded by Kit this year for its 25th anniversary.

She announced the news of the remake in an Instagram post last Friday (July 21), and acknowledged Singaporean singer-songwriter Dick Lee and the song’s original producer Sydney Tan for their blessing and support.

“It feels right to do it on this double milestone year (Home’s 25th and my 30th),” she said, referring to both the song’s milestone and her own 30th anniversary as an artiste.

She went on to explain how she felt a sense of “detached familiarity” whenever she listened to her 1998 recording of the song and that her feelings for Singapore “have grown more complex” since.

“I am no longer that starry-eyed 25-year-old belting her lungs out at her first NDP.

"In my private moments, I am much more the woman who muses about the uncertain future, who worries a little, but then has much to be grateful for at the end of each day.

“I don’t know how the generations of Singaporeans who grew with this song might feel about this more introspective and personal interpretation of Home.

"I hope that they will like it, or allow for it. For better or worse, it is my own vision of Singapore, and my personal experience of it now," wrote Kit.