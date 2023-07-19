Repeat offender, 57, gets a year's jail for molesting teen twice on public buses

SINGAPORE — A man who is a repeat offender for molesting women on public transport was sentenced to twelve months' jail on Wednesday (July 19) after pleading to one count of outraging the modesty of a 14-year-old girl on a bus.

Ho Ah Chye, 57, who was working as a coffee shop assistant at that time, targeted the teenager who was in her secondary school uniform again, after having molested her a month before in the same setting.

This first incident was the subject of his other charge that was taken into consideration for sentencing.

Ho was taken to task for similar offences in 2019 and 2021 and was referred to an Institute of Mental Health (IMH) psychologist after his release from prison in February last year where he underwent psychotherapy sessions.

It was not stated if this was a court mandated requirement to help with the prevention of him repeating his offences.

WHAT HAPPENED

The court heard that on April 20 this year, Ho boarded a SBS Transit double-decker bus to get to work.

When he went up to the upper deck, he saw the 14-year-old who was seated at the last row.

The victim's name cannot be published due to a court order to protect her identity.

Ho recognised her as the teen he had molested a month before on a bus of the same service number.

Although there were other available seats, Ho chose to sit between the teenager and another passenger.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Huo Jiongrui said that the victim also recognised Ho as the person who had molested her a month ago but was scared and did not know what to do.

As the bus was traveling along the Tampines Expressway (TPE), Ho proceeded to place his right hand on the teenager's left thigh over the skirt of her school uniform.

Despite her pushing his hand away, Ho continued to touch her, this time on her left lower hip.

Even as the victim pushed him away once more, Ho grew bolder and placed his right hand under her skirt to touch the middle of her inner left thigh.

Disgusted by Ho's touches, she pushed his hand away yet again. Court documents also stated that she was scared as she had no way to escape with Ho was blocking her way to the aisle.

Around this time, Mr Koh Ming Bin, 23, who was sitting on the other side of Ho happened to glance in his direction and saw Ho's right hand under the teenager's skirt.

Mr Koh also noticed that the victim appeared uncomfortable, stated DPP Huo.

Just as Ho attempted to place his hand under the victim's skirt again, Mr Koh asked Ho what he was doing.

Ho then quickly retracted his hand and attempted to get up from his seat to leave but using his body, Mr Koh blocked Ho from the aisle and called the police.

Mr Koh then went down to inform the bus driver about the incident.

Fearful of Ho, the teen remained in her seat while Ho followed Mr Koh down to the lower deck where Ho repeatedly said: "What are you doing? I did nothing wrong."

The bus driver ended up stopping at a bus stop along Pasir Ris Drive 1 and instructed for all passengers to alight except for Ho, Mr Koh and the teen. He then locked the doors of the bus and waited for the police to arrive.

After he was arrested by police, Ho was remanded to IMH for medical examination where it was concluded in a medical report, that Ho has mild intellectual disability but he had been fully aware about the moral and legal wrongfulness of his acts.

The report also stated that Ho is likely to reoffend in an opportunistic manner where he would select a victim that he thought would be less likely to lodge a complaint and he would not get caught.

In delivering her sentence, Principal District Judge Jill Tan said that while the degree of sexual exploitation was not of the worst kind, it was certainly not minimal as Ho had touched the victim three times and had persisted even after she pushed his hand away.

The judge said that in her view, a twelve months sentence would be appropriate for the protection of users of the public transport and young females, and serve as specific deterrence to Ho.

For molesting the teenager, Ho could have been jailed up to three years, fined, or caned, or with any combination of these punishments.