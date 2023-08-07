Logo
Repeat offender gets jail for stealing 70 tins of milk powder that he sold for profit
Repeat offender gets jail for stealing 70 tins of milk powder that he sold for profit

SINGAPORE — A 38-year-old man was on Monday (Aug 7) sentenced to 18 months in jail for stealing 70 tins of milk powder from supermarkets, which he then sold for profit.

A display of baby milk powder at a supermarket in Singapore. Ili Nadhirah Mansor/TODAY
A display of baby milk powder at a supermarket in Singapore.
By Davina Tham
Published August 7, 2023
Updated August 7, 2023
He stole a combined S$6,700 worth of milk powder between October and December 2021. He also admitted to receiving four stolen tins of milk powder worth about S$480.

James Ho stole a combined S$6,700 worth of milk powder between October and December 2021. He also admitted to receiving four stolen tins of milk powder worth about S$480.

He pleaded guilty to five charges of theft, with another 14 charges taken into consideration.

Ho was given an additional 233 days in prison as he reoffended while out on a remission order for his previous sentence. He was convicted of similar thefts in March 2020 but reoffended soon after his release, the judge noted.

In the latest thefts, Ho stole primarily from Sheng Siong supermarkets in various locations as well as two NTUC FairPrice stores.

He typically stole four tins on each occasion and would hide them in a large reusable shopping bag. On some occasions, he had one Yeh Chia Wei with him to act as a lookout.

Staff working at the various stores made police reports after the thefts were discovered.

Both the prosecution and defence sought jail sentences of between 18 and 24 months, with an enhanced sentence of 233 days.

In mitigation, Ho's lawyer said that Ho has since abstained from crime, embarked on higher education, and achieved better financial standing through his business.

District Judge Wong Li Tein described Ho as a "recalcitrant offender". She said that the offences were premeditated, noting the large bag Ho used to hide the tins and the large number of thefts.

The judge also noted that Ho has made full restitution to the stores.

She granted a two-week deferment of the sentence so that Ho can marry his fiancee.

For each charge of theft, Ho could have been jailed for up to seven years and fined. CNA

