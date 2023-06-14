Revised registers of electors open for public inspection from June 15

SINGAPORE — Singapore's revised registers of electors will be open for public inspection from June 15 to June 28, the Elections Department (ELD) said on Wednesday (June 14).

This comes after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong directed ELD to revise the registers of electors and complete the revision by July 31.

The revised registers contain the names of all qualified electors as of June 1.

Singaporeans are able to check their particulars in the registers on the ELD website, on the Singpass App or on the LifeSG app or website.

People who are unable to check their particulars online can do so at community centres and ServiceSG centres near their homes. They can do so at the ELD office at Novena Rise by making an appointment online or calling 1800-225-5353.

Singaporeans who are overseas and unable to check their particulars online may do so at Singapore overseas missions serving as overseas registration centres.

CLAIMS AND OBJECTIONS

During the inspection period, Singaporeans may submit a claim to include their names if it has been omitted, or update their particulars if it is reflected differently from their NRICs, said ELD.

They may also submit an objection to remove a name from the register for the electoral division that they are in.

Claims and objections may be submitted online on the ELD website, or in person at community centres, at the ELD office, and Singapore overseas missions serving as registration centres, it said.

A list of claims will subsequently be made available for inspection from July 12 to July 19 at these locations.

Those with their names removed from the registers for failing to vote in a past election may apply on ELD's website to have their names restored so they can vote in future elections.

"They are encouraged to apply early. Under the law, we will not be able to restore their names during the period from the date the Writ for an Election is issued until after Nomination Day if the election is not contested, or until after Polling Day if a poll is to be taken," said ELD.

President Halimah Yacob's six-year term ends on Sept 13.

The Elections Department (ELD) said on Monday that the election may be held at any time from June 13. If it has not been held by the expiration of the term of the incumbent President, it should be held shortly after.

Madam Halimah announced in May that she will not stand for re-election in the upcoming poll. As of Tuesday, only businessman George Goh and Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam have declared their intention to run in the upcoming Presidential Election. CNA