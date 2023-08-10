RI, RJC alumni mourn and pay tribute to former schoolmate-turned-doctor fatally shot by protesters in South Africa

SINGAPORE — The fatal shooting of a British doctor in South Africa has triggered an outpouring of condolences and tributes from alumni of Raffles Institution (RI) and the former Raffles Junior College (RJC) who knew him when he grew up and studied in Singapore.

Teoh Kar Hao, 40, was on a family holiday with his wife and two-year-old son when he was fatally shot on Aug 3 by protesters after he reportedly took a wrong turn while driving from Cape Town International Airport and entered an area near the airport where a taxi drivers' strike had taken place.

The orthopaedic surgeon at Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, about 40km north-east of London, was reported to be one of five individuals who died during the strike which began on the same day.

South African police have said Teoh died with a gunshot wound to the head and that they are investigating.

According to this profile on professional networking platform LinkedIn, Teoh studied in RI and RJC from 1996 to 2001 before he moved to the United Kingdom, where he obtained a medical degree from the University of Edinburgh and continued to live and work.

British media reported Teoh was born in Singapore, and on his Facebook account, he described himself to be from Singapore. It is not clear what was his citizenship at birth and when he became a British citizen.

Following the news of his death, former classmates of Teoh have come together to set up a spreadsheet for those who knew him to pen their thoughts, memories and tributes.

Former classmates, schoolmates, friends and colleagues of Teoh have since left messages paying tribute to him and offering condolences to his family on the site.

Mr Kevin Siew, who said he had known Teoh for over 28 years, shared how he had “many deep and meaningful conversations” with Teoh as they were growing up, describing Teoh as a good listener who was “always such a joy to be around, and such a steadfast friend through thick and thin”.

When they caught up over the years, Mr Siew would joke about how he would need his friend to operate on him later on in life.

“He will be extremely missed by all of us back here in Singapore,” wrote Mr Siew, who said he and Teoh were classmates in RI before becoming student councillors at RJC.

For Mr Charles Loh, Teoh was more than just a friend but also his senior and mentor while they were studying at RI. Mr Loh shared that Teoh had not just inspired him but also made him strive to emulate him.

“Brilliant mind, admirable researcher and great surgeon,” wrote Mr Loh.

Mr Danny Wong said that “everyone knew who Kar Hao was in school”.

“All his teachers loved him. His friends in school all liked him,” wrote Mr Wong, who said he lost touch with Teoh after they went to different universities but reconnected a few years ago when they lived in the Greater London area.

“Kar Hao was taken away from us at the prime of his life. He had just moved into his new home, which he was so proud of,“ wrote Mr Wong.

“But I want everyone to remember how Kar Hao was when he was with us. Kind, generous and thoughtful. Clever, dedicated and hardworking.”

Mr Tan Kwan Chong said that even though he and Teoh were in different continents, they still kept in close contact over the years.

Mr Tan also said that Teoh would always make it a priority to meet up when he was back in Singapore despite how short or rushed his trip might be.

“I will miss him dearly,” wrote Mr Tan.

Ms Carol Khoo, who said she was the form teacher of Teoh in Secondary 1 and 2, added that she remembers Teoh as “being a very polite and diligent boy”.

He was “very bright academically” and also “had a fun side”, with his humour and jokes brightening up the day.

“It is with such sadness that we see him go, but the memories we have will live on.”

In addition to the online tribute log, a funding page was also set up to raise funds for the family.

An email account was also created for those who knew Mr Teoh to share pictures, memories, letters and stories about him, which will be complied for his young son.

Besides his former schoolmates, his employer Princess Alexandra Hospital has also paid tribute to him in a statement, calling him “a well-respected member of the team, valued colleague and friend to many across the hospital as well as in regional, national and international trauma and orthopaedic networks”.

The British Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Society also wrote on Facebook: “He was remembered by colleagues past and present as a kind, gentle person, a dedicated and talented surgeon.”