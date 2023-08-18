Sembcorp Marine commercial executive charged with bribery offences

SINGAPORE — A commercial executive from Sembcorp Marine Integrated Yard was charged this week with taking or attempting to obtain bribes totalling more than S$200,000 over a period of six years.

Balakrishnan Govindasamy, 61, was said to have corruptly obtained and attempted to obtain gratifications in the form of cash totalling at least S$202,877 between 2015 and 2021, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said on Wednesday (Aug 16), the day Govindasamy was charged.

The bribes and attempts allegedly involved nine contractors representing different companies.

"These gratifications were meant as an inducement or reward for advancing the business interests of these contractors with Sembcorp Marine Integrated Yard," said CPIB.

For his offences, Govindasamy faced 14 charges punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act, of which five charges are punishable under the Criminal Procedure Code.

Any person convicted of a corruption offence can be fined up to S$100,000 or sentenced to jail for up to five years, or both. In addition, anyone who is convicted under the Criminal Procedure Code can face two times the amount of punishment liable for that offence.

In response to CNA's queries, Seatrium said it understands a former employee has been charged in court and is fully cooperating with the authorities.

"The company wishes to reiterate it is committed to the highest standards of compliance with anti-bribery and corruption laws and does not condone or tolerate any improper conduct.

"The company has a strict compliance programme in place to prevent violation of any anti-corruption laws applicable to its operations."

Seatrium added it was unable to comment further as the ongoing proceedings are under the purview of the authorities.

Seatrium was formed following the merger of Singapore's two main offshore and marine companies — Sembcorp Marine and Keppel Offshore & Marine (KOM) — earlier this year. CNA