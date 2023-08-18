7 Sentosa Cove bungalows, 79 condo units among 105 properties linked to S$1b money laundering probe

SINGAPORE — Seven detached bungalows at Sentosa Cove, 79 condominium units and 19 commercial spaces are among the properties linked to a S$1 billion money laundering case announced on Wednesday (Aug 16), said the police.

Providing an update on the case on Friday, the police said that these 105 properties have been issued with prohibition of disposal orders, up from the 94 initially announced on Wednesday.

The value of the properties is an estimated S$831 million, the police added.

The police had earlier said that 10 foreign nationals were arrested during an operation on Tuesday. The men were allegedly involved in laundering money from overseas crimes and forgery.

The case is one of the biggest anti-money-laundering probes here, with about S$1 billion in cash and assets seized, frozen or issued prohibition of disposal orders.

These included the previously reported 94 properties, 50 vehicles, and 270 pieces of jewellery, handbags and watches.

The 10 arrested, aged between 31 and 44, were suspected of being involved in forgery or laundering the proceeds of crime from their overseas organised crime activities — including scams and online gambling.

The men — who are from Cyprus, Turkey, China, Cambodia and Vanuatu — are not Singapore citizens or permanent residents, and are believed to be connected to each other.

On Friday, the police added that the 105 properties are "owned by the persons under investigation (who either had been arrested or are wanted by the police), their spouses, or companies that are linked to these persons under investigation or their spouses".

The properties include seven detached bungalows at Sentosa Cove, 79 condominium units — which include 19 units still under construction — and 19 commercial and industrial spaces.

However, the police added that the Good Class Bungalows (GCB) where the foreign nationals were arrested on Tuesday are not owned by them.

These GCBs are also not part of the 105 properties issued with prohibition of disposal orders.

“The police have neither seized nor issued prohibition of disposal orders against any GCBs in relation to this case,” the statement said.