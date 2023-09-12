Singapore a consistent and reliable partner: Halimah Yacob on a key message when travelling as President

SINGAPORE — In a world where everything is “so unsettled”, it is important to generate trust and goodwill because Singapore’s relationships with other countries were not built in a day, said outgoing President Halimah Yacob in an interview with CNA.

When asked about what messages she brought when meeting other world leaders during her time as President, Mdm Halimah said that it was important to let them know that Singapore is a consistent and reliable partner.

“I think in such a world where everything is so unsettled… it’s important to generate trust and goodwill because the relationship with other countries is not built on one day, one year, but consistently for many years,” she added.

During such meetings, she also signalled that Singapore wants to do business, or look for more economic opportunities, collaboration and cooperation with other countries.

“I met many global leaders, and whether it’s developed countries or developing countries, we do have a brand name. And they do know that when they enter into any negotiations with us, whether it is for economic initiatives or for other kinds of initiatives, they know that we are a trusted partner,” she continued.

“And that, I think that means a lot for me to be able to then talk to the global leaders. There is a lot of respect for Singapore, for our governance, for our efficiency, for our clean government,” said Mdm Halimah, adding that this “helps a great deal”.

When asked about the impression she has left as a President of Singapore from a minority community, Mdm Halimah, who turned 69 in August, said she has done her best to project Singapore’s multiracial and multireligious nature.

“At all times I've done my best... to project what Singapore stands for; equality, social mobility, multiracialism, that’s what I’ve always strived to do, and I hope that that’s the message that they get when it comes to many of the world leaders that I have met,” she added.

Mdm Halimah will leave office as Singapore's eighth President on Sept 13, and former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam will be sworn in as the country's next President after that.