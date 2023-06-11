Gamer, vet assistant or private-hire driver? With horseracing ending in S'pore, young jockeys mull over career options

SINGAPORE — When Mr Muhammad Noor Jamil Mohd Sarwi heard of the Singapore Turf Club's impending closure last Monday, all the apprentice jockey could think about was how to support his family.

“My first thought was what I want to work as after this and where I want to go, because I’ve got family and my wife is going to give birth,” the 26-year-old said.

He and other young jockeys told TODAY that they are now mulling over their future careers and livelihoods, following the announcement last Monday (June 5) that the Singapore Turf Club will close its doors by March 2027 for redevelopment.

Mr Jamil, who is expecting his first child this September, has worked at the club since he was 22.

He took up the job after National Service as he thought that the work would be unconventional.

Mr Jamil started off by taking care of horses first, before undergoing training to get his apprentice jockey licence last year. As an apprentice jockey, he takes home S$1,900 every month.

One of Mr Jamil’s greatest accomplishments so far was when he won the Kranji Stakes A race in January with the horse Sky Eye.

The 1,200m race had a prize money of S$100,000, of which a small commission went to Mr Jamil. Most of the prize money at races goes to a horse’s owner.

With seven wins under his belt so far, Mr Jamil's aim was to become the champion apprentice jockey, which is awarded to the rider with the greatest number of victories in a year.

But his dream has now been cut short with the imminent closure of the turf club.

“It feels unfair because I just got my licence and I just want to achieve what I want, but all of a sudden everything became like this,” he said.

He added that he will try to continue being an apprentice jockey, even though he has not figured out how to yet, because he “just likes horses”. However, it will be difficult to continue his career overseas with a wife and young child in tow, he said.