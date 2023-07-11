trending: Singaporean's obsession with Aussie worker uniforms goes viral; netizens find it 'cute' and 'wholesome'

SINGAPORE — A viral TikTok post of a Singaporean man’s obsession with high-visibility uniforms typically worn by tradesmen in Australia has gotten an outpour of love and support from his new-found Aussie fans.

The slideshow, posted by Ms Renae Cheng, shows her fiance Yap Heng Soon sporting a neon orange and black top everywhere he goes.

Known colloquially as "tradie uniforms", these bright orange or yellow tops are worn by Australian trades workers — such as plumbers, construction workers, carpenters or electricians — to keep them safe on the job and are an iconic part of Aussie trade culture.