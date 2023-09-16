Some youths drawn to S'pore F1 thanks to Netflix series, drivers' social media posts but others remain uninterested

SINGAPORE — Before last year, 14-year-old Ernest Goh had never watched a Formula One (F1) race. That all changed after he made an impromptu trip to watch the Singapore Grand Prix from the Marina Square mall last year.

“It was lucky that I went, because after that I just went into the world of F1,” he said.

Inspired and wanting to “try” driving a race car himself, he then purchased F1 22 — the official video game of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship and eventually became a semi-professional gamer at the end of last year.

When TODAY spoke to the student on Friday (Sept 15), Ernest was braving the heat outside the paddocks near the Singapore Flyer to catch a glimpse of some of the drivers.

Armed with a clipboard containing printouts of the various race cars, he said proudly that he had managed to get autographs from Alpine’s Esteban Ocon and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, among others.

Also in Ernest’s hands was a three-dimensional mock up of a Red Bull car that he had spent over 10 hours crafting — printing pictures of the car, cutting them up and pasting them together to form the palm-sized model.

Ernest was one of the many young people spotted near the Marina Bay Circuit on Friday — a perhaps successful outcome of efforts by The Formula One Group to try to draw younger audiences to the race.

In an interview with TODAY in 2018, the group's then head honcho Chase Carey had said that Singapore is a ‘perfect platform’ for F1 to attract younger fans, as he described various efforts it was doing so.

This includes investing in its digital department, focussing on content production, relaxing restrictions so that teams, promoters and drivers can create and share content online.

It had also launched an annual e-sport competition for its official video game.