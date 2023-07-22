SPF to investigate allegations of racial discrimination, workplace bullying made by officer before his death: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE — Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam on Friday (July 21) asked the Singapore Police Force (SPF) to investigate claims of racial discrimination, workplace bullying and other allegations that were made by an officer before his death.

A 36-year-old man, who was identified as a police officer, died in hospital on Friday evening after he was found lying motionless at the foot of a Housing Board block in Yishun.

Prior to his death, the officer had made several allegations in a Facebook post. He detailed what he said was a toxic work culture and added that he had sought help but was shunned and turned away.

The post has since been deleted but several screenshots of it were shared on Reddit.

Mr Shanmugam named the officer as Uvaraja Gopal and offered his deepest condolences to his family.

“He has put up a post, which amongst other things, says he faced racial discrimination in SPF. These and other allegations are serious,” the minister said in a Facebook post.

“I have asked SPF to investigate the matter thoroughly. We will get to the bottom of it. And be accountable.”

Mr Shanmugam reiterated "a clear policy of non-discrimination" and that all officers are entitled to be treated fairly.

“SPF as an organisation is committed to that principle. We will investigate the facts,” he added.

In a separate Facebook post, the police said they were "aware" of the challenges at work which had been raised by the officer, and "had extended various assistance to him".

“We will be looking thoroughly and will investigate into all the issues he has raised in his (Facebook) post."

The police also said they are assisting the officer's family in their time of grief and that investigations into his death are ongoing.

CNA has contacted the police for more information on the assistance that had been extended to the officer. CNA

