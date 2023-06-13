S'pore Cycling Federation apologises for second deferral of key race due to ‘oversight’, vows to improve after backlash

SINGAPORE — The Singapore Cycling Federation (SCF) has pledged to improve its processes after apologising for the second postponement of a major cycling event, leaving a number of affected participants angry.

SCF general manager Mahipal Singh told TODAY on Tuesday (June 13) that it is planning a town hall event to discuss 2024 events and seek feedback from affiliate cycling clubs as the postponement "is as painful and demoralising for us as it is for the riders".

Complaints from participants in the OCBC National Championships 2023 individual time trial poured in after the race’s second deferral was announced on SCF's Instagram and Facebook pages last Friday.

The announcement by the national sports association informed participants that the event would be postponed from June 25 to Sept 3 owing to its own oversight in not securing required road permits and approvals from the relevant government agencies.

The announcement also gave the option for a refund for participants who could no longer attend the race on the new date.

The race had previously been postponed from its original date of June 18 to June 25 owing to construction work at the race’s intended location.

The race, held across various categories of riders, involves participants setting off on a 10-km lap at regular intervals. The winners are those competing the course at Tanah Merah Coast Road in the fastest time.

One intending participant, Mr John Lim, 43, secretary of the local cycling club Crank Dynasty, was affected by both postponements.

“I had booked a holiday from June 19 to 23. So when they first changed the date of the race to June 25, I thought that I could still do it. But then, of course, my training and preparation would be impacted,” he said.

However, upon the second postponement of the race, Mr Lim would no longer be able to participate due to prior family commitments.

“I’ve been planning since December last year, and now I can’t take part at all. It’s frustrating when you put that much time into it," he said.

"When someone releases a schedule, you expect that person to stick to it, you cannot keep moving the goalpost.”