Singapore's total population back above pre-Covid levels, rising 5% to 5.92 million

SINGAPORE — The total population in Singapore is finally back above the level in 2019 before the pandemic led to a temporary exodus of people including permanent residents (PRs).

The country's total population, which includes citizens, PRs and all non-residents, grew 5 per cent to 5.92 million as of June 2023 from a year earlier when it stood at 5.64 million.

In June 2019, before Covid-19 caused major disruptions to economies and population movements across the globe, Singapore's total population stood at 5.7 million.

With travel restrictions from the Covid-19 pandemic easing, the return of citizens and PRs living overseas was the largest contributing factor to increases in citizen and PR populations.

These statistics were a part of the Government’s annual Population in Brief report released on Friday (Sept 29).

When it came to citizens, there had been an increase of 1.6 per cent to 3.61 million Singaporeans in June this year from 3.55 million a year earlier.

Even though the number of citizen births fell, attributed to a reluctance of some Chinese to have babies in the Tiger lunar year, the country welcomed 23,082 new citizens.

PR populations also increased to 540,000, up 3.7 per cent from 520,000 last year.

The non-resident population, which includes the foreign workforce across all pass types, their dependants and international students increased by 13.1 per cent in the same period, standing at 1.77 million as of this June this year.

More work passes were granted to non-residents across all pass types as the Ministry of Manpower reported an increase in foreign employment growth from 98,000 to 162,000.

The rise in the number of Work Permit Holders was especially large in the industries of construction, marine shipyard and process sectors, as contractors hired more workers to resume projects put on hold by Covid-19.

After taking into account the decline in total population in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, the average total population growth rate over the past five years was comparable to the preceding five-year period of 2013 to 2018.

The following is a breakdown of the data.

OVERALL POPULATION