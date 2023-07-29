The Stories Behind: Shy urban sketcher gives away portraits of strangers to ‘make them happy’

SINGAPORE — As street artist James Lim pulled out his watercolour materials and began deftly drawing a portrait of me at the bayside of Esplanade, I was struck by how much his demeanour and aura changed from the 37-year-old man I met just minutes ago.

His brush strokes were confident, quick and precise. In just under 10 minutes, he was already putting finishing touches on the cartoon-esque caricature, then proclaiming to me proudly that the sketch is complete.

His persona as a serious craftsman at work was a far cry from the camera-shy introvert he claimed to be when we first introduced ourselves to each other last week.

Said the full-time creative designer who works in the banking industry: "In my free time, I like to draw on my sketchbook people on the streets, and then giving them the piece of drawing that I did for them."

During our conversation that followed, I learned that it was through art, not words, that Mr Lim relies on to connect with people on a deeper level.

On his TikTok and Instagram accounts, Mr Lim, going by the respective handles jamesethosklaus and james.ek, is known for doing guerilla-style street sketches of unsuspecting strangers and then giving away the illustrations to them for free.

He then films their happy reactions to his gesture.

He has drawn hundreds of strangers, including hawkers, train commuters, and most recently, a Singapore Airlines flight attendant. Mr Lim has also sketched Mediacorp television artiste Kym Ng after meeting her by chance at a restaurant.

In all, his videos have amassed well over a million views, and he has around 17,000 followers on TikTok and Instagram.

Besides sketching people, Mr Lim also draws food and landscapes, though his human portraits gain the most traction among netizens.

But his viral videos hide the fact that approaching each subject were unnerving experiences for him.

Watching him stumble over words during a video interview with TODAY, I thought that he was clearly more comfortable with a brush than with a microphone.

Mr Lim said drawing random people was how he was able to overcome his shy nature.

"I’m an introvert, so I try to practise and gain more confidence in what I do. So I think recording my process and engaging with people is a good way to build confidence and courage," he said.

HOW IT ALL BEGAN

For a long time, Mr Lim could not summon the courage to give away his drawings when he initially began sketching random strangers, because he was not sure how they would react.

That was until August 2020, when he illustrated a food stall at Pek Kio Food Centre, one of his favourite drawing spots.

When he showed the drawing to the stall owner, she excitedly asked him to draw her instead, recalled Mr Lim.

The hawker was “ecstatic” when he finally gave her his completed sketch of her, adding that she went around to other stall owners to show them the portrait.

Since then, drawing became a way for Mr Lim to thank people for their service and hard work.

“My intention of drawing people, especially service crews and hawker owners, is to tell them that ‘Hey, people are looking out for you. And despite your long, busy working hours, people are thankful for what you have done, and this is my way of showing you my thanks’,” he said.

Nevertheless, there are also people who mistake him for trying to sell insurance or hit on them.

“But that’s not my intention. I draw for the sake of acknowledging them,” he said, adding that his hobby became a serious pursuit after he joined Urban Sketchers Singapore, the Singapore chapter of an international art community that organises monthly outings to draw urban scenes.