trending: Netizens praise 'vibrant' repainting options for Tampines HDB blocks, others call designs based on board game 'childish'

SINGAPORE — Eye-catching designs for proposed repainting works at Housing and Development Board (HDB) blocks in Tampines North have caught the attention of residents and netizens.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (July 4), Mr Baey Yam Keng, Member of Parliament for Tampines Group Representation Constituency, shared three design schemes that residents can choose from for the upcoming repainting works for Blocks 472 to 484 in Tampines North.

The first scheme consists of the current design and grey colour of the blocks for residents who prefer the design to remain the same.

The second option is a vibrant colour scheme of yellow, blue, red and green while the third option is a more muted colour scheme of red, grey and white.

According to Mr Baey, the designs were inspired by the plane board game, Aeroplane Chess.

Residents have until July 16 to vote for the design scheme that they prefer.

The repainting works are part of HDB’s Neighbourhood Renewal Programme that focuses on block improvements and is fully funded by the Government.