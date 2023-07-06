#trending: Netizens praise 'vibrant' repainting options for Tampines HDB blocks, others call designs based on board game 'childish'
SINGAPORE — Eye-catching designs for proposed repainting works at Housing and Development Board (HDB) blocks in Tampines North have caught the attention of residents and netizens.
- New colourful designs for the repainting of some HDB blocks in Tampines North are open to residents for voting
- Member of Parliament Baey Yam Keng took to Facebook to share three proposed repainting designs inspired by the plane board game Aeroplane Chess
- The designs have garnered mixed reactions from netizens, although most welcome the most vivid one as "vibrant" and "Instagrammable"
- Some others are not so positive with worries over possible falling property values
In a Facebook post on Tuesday (July 4), Mr Baey Yam Keng, Member of Parliament for Tampines Group Representation Constituency, shared three design schemes that residents can choose from for the upcoming repainting works for Blocks 472 to 484 in Tampines North.
The first scheme consists of the current design and grey colour of the blocks for residents who prefer the design to remain the same.
The second option is a vibrant colour scheme of yellow, blue, red and green while the third option is a more muted colour scheme of red, grey and white.
According to Mr Baey, the designs were inspired by the plane board game, Aeroplane Chess.
Residents have until July 16 to vote for the design scheme that they prefer.
The repainting works are part of HDB’s Neighbourhood Renewal Programme that focuses on block improvements and is fully funded by the Government.
Most residents and netizens who saw the designs and commented online prefer the more vivid colour scheme, praising it as "vibrant" and "Instagrammable".
A Facebook user commented on Mr Baey's post: “Scheme 2, vibrant colours!”
“Scheme 2 will make the place Instagrammable,” said another user.
“Scheme 2 (is) colourful. (It's) nice (and it's) something different. As long (as it's) not red,” another one wrote, in an apparent reference to a red colour scheme at a Tampines HDB project unveiled earlier this year.
The scheme with the highest number of votes will then be chosen by Tampines Town Council, Mr Baey said.
The photos were also shared on online forum Reddit on Wednesday with 98 comments as of Thursday, indicating that many others were also receptive to the newly proposed block designs.
One Reddit user said: “Amidst the many different HDB projects, I do appreciate the interesting aesthetics that help to set these massive blocks of buildings apart from each other. I played this game (Aeroplane chess) as a young kid and I appreciate this little homage.”
“Am I the only one who thinks this looks cool and interesting,” said another user.
Some, however, were displeased with the proposed colour schemes.
“Childish designs don’t help with the property value,” one Redditor remarked.
Another commented: “Yikes, why can’t they do something more subtle?”
Others poked fun at the airplane-themed design in the discussion thread.
One user joked: “Should someone tell them that this looks like a mural of a plane hitting a building?”
“The second photo is like a target board,” another Redditor responded.
A SHIFT AWAY FROM TAMPINES’ ‘HORROR MOVIE SET’ DESIGN?
Earlier this year, Tampines GreenVines, a new Build-to-Order public housing project, went viral on social media for its red colour scheme.
Homeowners described the colour scheme as “creepy” and “spooky”, with one likening it to a “Hong Kong horror movie set”.
In response to the negative feedback, HDB arranged to have the red lift lobbies partially repainted in white, replacing the original red colour.
