Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin apologises to WP's Jamus Lim for using 'unparliamentary language' caught on hot mic

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Mr Tan wrote that the video was from a parliamentary sitting in April, adding that he "had to listen to the recording as (he) did not recall the occasion".

Assoc Prof Lim, who is also MP for Sengkang GRC, had been speaking about the need for an "official poverty line" to help the poor and disadvantaged living in Singapore, advocating for equal opportunities for education, healthcare and employment for all.

"When I listen to speeches made, like everyone, I do form views on them. What was said were my private thoughts which I had muttered to myself and not to anyone," Mr Tan wrote.

He said that he has since apologised to Assoc Prof Lim for his remarks, which the latter has "kindly accepted".

This is not the first time where the private comments of MPs were heard in parliamentary sittings.

In September 2021, Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan apologised to Progress Singapore Party (PSP) Non-constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) Leong Mun Wai for calling him "illiterate" and questioning his educational credentials.

Mr Leong was engaged in an exchange with several government ministers in a parliamentary debate when Dr Balakrishnan's comments were heard in the background.

Dr Balakrishnan said in a Facebook post, "I disagree with him on the issue, but I should not have said what I said. Mr Leong has accepted my apology."

TODAY has reached out to Assoc Prof Lim for comment.