PEC says it's not aware of Tan Kin Lian’s 'pretty girls' social media posts, legally can't revoke eligibility certificate

SINGAPORE — The Presidential Elections Committee (PEC) said on Monday (Aug 21) it was not aware of Mr Tan Kin Lian’s social media posts — in reference to his Facebook posts on the "pretty girls" he had met — before issuing him his certificate of eligibility. And having made its decision, it is not legally allowed to revoke it.

The committee also said that the issuing of the certificate was not an endorsement of Mr Tan’s social media posts.

This comes after Mr Tan's Facebook posts — which describe his encounters with "pretty girls" in Singapore — appeared in a video on social media platform TikTok on Sunday.

The presidential hopeful told the media on Monday morning that only "a very small minority" of people find his posts "uncomfortable".

But the Association of Women for Action and Research later voiced concerns over Mr Tan's participation in the coming Presidential Election, citing his "history of objectifying women" based on the posts.

The organisation said in a statement that there is a "systemic worry" in the granting of a certificate of eligibility to such a person, as it "signifies that these views and behaviours are not just acceptable, but perhaps even agreeable enough for a potential presidency".

It also called on the PEC to "thoroughly consider the broader implications of such endorsements in the future".

In response to media queries, the PEC said that it does not go through "every applicant’s past social media posts" before deciding whether or not to issue a certificate of eligibility.

"Nevertheless, where comments made by an applicant on social media or in other media are specifically brought to the PEC’s attention before a certificate of eligibility is issued or declined, the PEC would consider them in its assessment of the applicant’s eligibility," the PEC said.

"After the PEC has issued a certificate of eligibility, the PEC is not legally entitled to revisit its earlier decision so as to confirm or revoke the certificate previously issued."

Any additional facts regarding a candidate which emerge after the certificate has been issued would be "for the electorate’s consideration and assessment before casting their votes", the committee said.

"The PEC was not aware of Mr Tan’s social media posts before Mr Tan’s certificate of eligibility was issued. Hence, the issuing of the certificate could not have amounted to an endorsement of Mr Tan’s social media posts by the PEC," it added.