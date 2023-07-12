Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

Singapore

Taxi driver, 63, taken conscious to hospital after alleged hit-and-run in Potong Pasir
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taxi driver, 63, taken conscious to hospital after alleged hit-and-run in Potong Pasir

SINGAPORE — A 63-year-old male taxi driver was taken conscious to the hospital after an alleged hit-and-run incident involving another car along Potong Pasir Avenue 1 on Wednesday (July 12).

A screengrab from a video posted at SG Road Vigilante of the alleged hit-and-run incident on July 12, 2023. SG Road Vigilante/Facebook

A screengrab from a video posted at SG Road Vigilante of the alleged hit-and-run incident on July 12, 2023.

Follow us on Instagram and Tiktok, and join our Telegram channel for the latest updates.
Deborah Lau
By Deborah Lau
Published July 12, 2023
Updated July 12, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE — A 63-year-old male taxi driver was taken conscious to the hospital after an alleged hit-and-run incident involving another car along Potong Pasir Avenue 1 on Wednesday (July 12).

In a video clip posted on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, a red Nissan car is seen driving away in the wrong direction, against the flow of traffic, after the alleged incident in the wee hours.

It is unclear how the accident happened.

In response to TODAY's queries, the police said that they were alerted to a case of alleged hit-and-run involving a car and a taxi along Potong Pasir Avenue 1 towards Wan Tho Avenue at 12.37am on Wednesday.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Related topics

accident road accident

Read more of the latest in

Singapore Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.