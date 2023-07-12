Taxi driver, 63, taken conscious to hospital after alleged hit-and-run in Potong Pasir

SINGAPORE — A 63-year-old male taxi driver was taken conscious to the hospital after an alleged hit-and-run incident involving another car along Potong Pasir Avenue 1 on Wednesday (July 12).

In a video clip posted on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, a red Nissan car is seen driving away in the wrong direction, against the flow of traffic, after the alleged incident in the wee hours.

It is unclear how the accident happened.

In response to TODAY's queries, the police said that they were alerted to a case of alleged hit-and-run involving a car and a taxi along Potong Pasir Avenue 1 towards Wan Tho Avenue at 12.37am on Wednesday.

Police investigations are ongoing.