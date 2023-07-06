'Anything to breathe the same air as Taylor': Queues form outside post offices as Swifties vie for concert tickets

Although they will also be sold online on ticketing platform Ticketmaster, many Swifties, as Swift’s fans are called, believe they can boost their chances at procuring the highly sought after tickets by purchasing them at SingPost outlets.

Competition has been intense. When a pre-sale for United Overseas Bank card members was opened on Wednesday afternoon, all available tickets were sold out in three hours.

Ms Tasha told TODAY that Swift’s music has had a special place in her heart since she was a teen, when a teacher told the girls in her class to listen to the song “15”, “to teach us not to give a boy everything we have”.

Other Swifties expressed similar sentiments of growing up listening to Swift’s songs and taking comfort in her lyrics.

“Taylor inspires me to be a better person. Hearing her songs comfort me and they are just relatable when going through different phases in life,” said 21-year-old Casey James, who was the first in line at Sengkang.

The barista is tag teaming with a friend and they hope to get a pair of tickets after having failed to secure any during the pre-sale.

“After we failed (to get tickets at) the UOB pre-sale, we took whatever we had on us and got to Sengkang post office,” she said.

“We also queued up here for Coldplay tickets but we like Taylor more, so we started queuing at 5pm instead of at midnight for Coldplay.”

Over at the Bukit Panjang post office, a 12-person queue had formed by 10am.

The first in line was Mr Elmo Paciencia, a 23-year-old Nanyang Technological University student, who had started queuing at 6pm on Wednesday with his girlfriend.

Equipped with a tent, a Nintendo Switch, two mobile phones, blankets, mats and hygiene products, he aims to secure two Category 1 tickets for the concert.

“When people walk by and see me with my tent, they might think it’s a bit extreme,” he quipped. "But with millions eyeing the tickets and the queue being randomised by Ticketmaster, at least here I have some power to be first in line.”