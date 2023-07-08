Taylor Swift's Singapore concert tickets sell out in 8 hours; fans hit by sale glitches call for better systems

SINGAPORE — Tickets for the Singapore stop of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour were sold out by around 8.20pm on Friday (July 7), a little over eight hours after they went on sale, but not before leaving fans frustrated by glitches in the ticketing system.

Many who spoke to TODAY called for better management and handling of ticket sales for hugely popular events such as Swift's concerts.

Within minutes of the sale starting at noon, there were reports that the various Singapore Post (SingPost) outlets were having “technical issues” accessing the Ticketmaster system where tickets were sold.

Even those who were first or second in line at the post offices, after having queued for up to 40 hours, had to wait as long as two hours to even reach the counter to get their tickets to the concerts.

Tickets were also not guaranteed for those who were among the first 30 people to join the physical queue. SingPost had said that the first 30 would have a higher chance of getting their tickets.

At SingPost’s Bedok Central branch, the first person in the queue had to wait for almost an hour to finally get hers.

Ms Roxanne Chua, an 18-year-old retail worker, had been in the queue since 5am on Thursday and had been queuing for 31 hours since then. She had taken three days off work.

“I was so scared since 5.30am this morning, my heart has been beating so fast,” said Ms Chua after laying her hands on four Category 3 and two VIP tickets.

“This is the first time I’m so happy to spend S$3,000.”

She had managed to sleep for only an hour and a half since she joined the queue.