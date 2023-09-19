Logo
15-year-old boy to be charged after allegedly robbing another person at knifepoint in Tampines store
SINGAPORE — A 15-year-old teenager was arrested after allegedly trying to rob another person at knifepoint and will be charged with armed robbery on Wednesday (Sept 20), the police said.

15-year-old boy to be charged after allegedly robbing another person at knifepoint in Tampines store TODAY file photo
Published September 19, 2023
This happened at a convenience store along Tampines Central 8 on Monday at 5.36am.

The young male suspect was said to have robbed the victim with a knife and demanded that the victim hand over cash amounting to S$827 and cigarettes valued at S$181.20. 

The police did not disclose any other details about the victim in their media statement on Tuesday.

Through ground enquiries, images from police cameras and closed-circuit television footage, officers from the Bedok Police Division established the boy’s identity and arrested him within 10 hours of the report.

Cash amounting to S$30 and the stolen cigarettes were recovered later. 

Anyone convicted of robbery can be jailed between three and 14 years and receive at least 12 strokes of the cane. 

Warning potential perpetrators, the police said that they would "spare no effort to arrest those who commit violent crimes". 

The police also advised the public to remain calm, take note of the physical appearance and distinctive features of the perpetrator, and call for the police as soon as possible should a robbery happen. 

