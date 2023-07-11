Temasek Holdings cautious over investing in 'nascent' generative AI tech, reports 5.2% fall in net value of portfolio

SINGAPORE — Generative artificial intelligence (AI) has been the "biggest surprise" in a recent market upswing but Temasek Holdings said on Tuesday (July 11) that it's more interested in firms reaping the benefits of AI than investing directly in the "nascent" technology.

Top executives at the state investment firm said Temasek will be looking to use generative AI, which uses AI to generate content, to help the firms it invests in “create value” so they can innovate their products and services.

But Temasek International’s chief investment officer Rohit Sipahimalani said it remained wary over investing directly in AI technology firms and startups.

“Because there has been a lot of hype and the valuations are through the roof, so we've been very cautious of not really directly investing in those opportunities,” he said.

This was one of the topics discussed at Temasek's review of its investment strategies on Tuesday, where it announced that its net portfolio value had fallen for the first time in three years, by S$21 billion from a year earlier.

Temasek’s net portfolio was valued at S$382 billion in the financial year which ended on March 31, a 5.2 per cent drop from the S$403 billion it achieved the previous year.

It also reported a loss of S$7 billion, compared to a net profit of S$11 billion a year earlier.

The one-year total shareholder return went into the red by 5.07 per cent, reversing the positive 5.81 per cent recorded a year earlier. This refers to all the dividends distributed to the shareholder minus any capital injections.

A statement by Temasek released on Tuesday stated that the Singapore portfolio companies “remained resilient despite the draw downs in the global markets and the challenging macro environment”.

“However, our global direct investments saw a reversal of gains from the high valuations in the last two years, particularly in the technology, healthcare, and payments space, as valuations de-rated in the higher interest rate environment,” it added.

The 20-year and 10-year total shareholder returns were at 9 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively, similar to figures from the year before.

TEMASEK’S STANCE ON GENERATIVE AI

At a media briefing on the review, Mr Sipahimalani said that generative AI has been the “biggest surprise” in recent months, helping to drive the S&P 500 into a bull market.

The S&P 500 is an index tracking the stock performance of 500 of the largest listed companies in the United States.

Responding to a question by TODAY on whether Temasek will be hopping on the bandwagon to invest more in generative AI firms, deputy chief executive officer Chia Song Hwee said the technology is still “nascent”.

Investment in AI is still “a very small portion” of its portfolio, he added.

“ChatGPT has created a lot of excitement but frankly speaking, it is still very nascent, especially when we talk about the business-to-business (space),” Mr Chia said.

“That is where we are spending more time trying to understand, rather than the business-to-customer space which today has been dominated by the big tech companies… which may not offer productive investment opportunities for us.”

He said that Temasek’s investment in this area is “very small” and comprises mainly specialised funds in the startup space.

Agreeing, Mr Sipahimalani said that the revenue generating opportunities for these new startups is still “very unclear”.

Mr Chia added that Temasek is more focused on helping “ourselves and our portfolio companies apply the technology so that value can be created”.

“We really believe that the value creation of such technology will be with the incumbent, and that's where we are spending our time on, building capabilities to co-innovate products and services with the companies,” said Mr Chia.

He did not elaborate on what specific kinds of generative AI Temasek will look to utilise.

Mr Sipahimalani added that while generative AI is still an uncertain prospect, what is certain is that there has been a lot of investment around AI, such as companies producing microchips or storing data.

“And those companies we could invest in because they are more established companies, it's clear that they will be winners,” he said.