Temporary designation of Suntec toilets as 'gender-neutral' sparks hostile online reaction; others see move as positive
SINGAPORE — A photograph posted online of a set of toilets designated as "gender neutral" at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre has provoked some hostile reactions, including comments that Singapore was becoming "woke".
"Woke" is a term that started off as a positive way to describe some evolving social attitudes and practices but is now generally used as a negative term by opponents of some changes.
The online discussion of the matter was triggered on Wednesday (Aug 16) by the posting of the photograph online. It has since been widely shared.
In response to TODAY's queries, a spokesperson from Suntec's building management said that one set of toilets has been temporarily designated in this manner for Wikimania 2023, at the request of the organisers for the duration of the event.
The event started on Wednesday and will run till Saturday.
Wikimania 2023 is an annual conference associated with the Wikimedia Foundation, a United States non-profit body best known for the online resource Wikipedia.
The organisation advocates an inclusive approach to some minority groups in society.
According to the Wikimedia 2023 website, besides modifications to the toilets, other inclusive measures include making the room scent-free for individuals with sensitivities or allergies to scents, designated staff and volunteers to help participants, and a quiet room that is made available to anyone who may need it.
TODAY visited Suntec's convention centre on Wednesday and found that the gender-neutral toilets are in a converted female restroom with 11 cubicles, located on the third floor.
The question of gender-neutral toilets has been a hot-button issue around the world, although it is now relatively common in some countries to find individual toilets marked with both a female and male symbol that are available to anyone. Often these individual toilets are not contained within a room housing a set of toilets but are accessed directly from outside.
DIFFERENCE BETWEEN GENDER-NEUTRAL TOILETS AND UNISEX TOILETS
One place where the issue of gender-neutral toilets has provoked a heated public debate is the United Kingdom.
In July last year, The Guardian reported that the UK government was requiring all new offices, schools, hospitals and entertainment venues to have separate male and female lavatories.
Citing government sources, the newspaper reported that the move was designed to curb the sole installation of gender-neutral facilities.
Separately, the BBC reported that the government announcement drew a distinction between gender-neutral toilets — which have shared waiting and hand-washing facilities along with a number of cubicles — and unisex toilets, which are single, standalone facilities used by both genders.
Trans rights groups in the UK at the time argued that gender-neutral toilets protect trans people and non-binary persons from discrimination, as they can face intrusive challenges when using male or female toilets.
REACTIONS ONLINE
The photograph of the gender-neutral toilets in Suntec's convention centre has been posted on the HardwareZone online forum.
On the discussion thread, a user going by the name dushensiao commented: “... suntec going woke, gg (good game) for share price soon”.
Another user, Uncle Lorger wrote: “Wah really in suntec? Wonder if those perverts will go in.” Yet another, user focus1974 commented: “There's only 2 gender, male and female. there is no inbetween.”
Some users also wondered whether this was in place of handicapped toilets, “Wheelchaired people share with woke people? Is it one cubicle by itself?”
In addressing that concern, the Suntec building management spokesperson said that the number of toilets available for disabled persons is unaffected.
The Facebook group, We are against Pinkdot in Singapore, also responded to the photograph by calling for a boycott of "Suntec City".
One Facebook user by the name of Siti Hannah wrote: “Apparently it is true. Are there any petitions for us to vote to take this down? why is singapore doing this I fear for my children's futureeee.”
Another user going by the name Nadia Natasha Rasid wrote: “This is just the beginning. Shocking this minority can be so pervasive in getting their agenda adhered to.”
COMMENTS FROM PASSERS-BY
On Wednesday when TODAY visited the toilets, it asked some passers-by about their opinions of the move.
“It’s inclusive, and it’s a good step,” said Mr Koh Ming Sheng, 22, a Nanyang Technological University student said. However, he voiced concerns about the safety of having a restroom that openly serves all genders.
“I don’t know if it’s safe," he said, adding concerns it might attract sex-related crime activity such as the installation of hidden cameras.
A spokesperson for PinkDot SG, an advocacy group for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) community clarified the misperception that gender-neutral toilets were more likely to cause sex-related crime.
“Multiple studies have shown that there is no increased risk of sex crimes in gender-neutral toilets. That being said, it is important to take steps to prevent harassment of any kind from happening in restrooms, including gender-neutral toilets,” said the spokesperson.
“This may include providing adequate security and training staff on how to handle reports of sexual misconduct or gender-based harassment or violence.”
Given the choice between male or gender-neutral toilets, Mr Koh said he’ll stick to male toilets. “I don’t mind using it if there’s one if it’s urgent. I don’t see a need if there’s one; I rather let those who need it use it.”
For Mr Alex Ong, 37, this is the quality engineer’s first time seeing a gender-neutral toilet. He agrees that this is “a good step” and, in a practical sense, saves space when building toilets.
FROM THE PERSPECTIVE OF THE LGBTQ COMMUNITY
The PinkDot SG spokesperson said gender-neutral toilets help to provide a safe space for those who need it.
“LGBTQ+ people, particularly gender non-conforming individuals, may be subjected to verbal abuse, physical assault, or other forms of discrimination in traditional gender-segregated toilets.”
“A gender-neutral toilet signals that everyone is welcome to use the space and protects the safety and dignity of gender non-conforming individuals.”
The spokesperson said any fears that this trend would mean an end to traditional male and female toilets were unfounded.
“We understand that this is a particularly sensitive issue. Phasing out traditional washrooms shouldn't be the goal here and is probably not entirely practical in the near term.”
“What we should be asking is: how can we ensure everyone has access to a comfortable, safe and inclusive environment for something as fundamental as using the bathroom.”
Rather than having only one type of restroom, Pink Dot SG states that having the option and availability of both gender-neutral and gender-segregated toilets is the goal.
“This would allow people to choose the restroom that is the safest and most comfortable for them.”
ADDITIONAL REPORTING BY LORAINE LEE
