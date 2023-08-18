Temporary designation of Suntec toilets as 'gender-neutral' sparks hostile online reaction; others see move as positive

SINGAPORE — A photograph posted online of a set of toilets designated as "gender neutral" at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre has provoked some hostile reactions, including comments that Singapore was becoming "woke".

"Woke" is a term that started off as a positive way to describe some evolving social attitudes and practices but is now generally used as a negative term by opponents of some changes.

The online discussion of the matter was triggered on Wednesday (Aug 16) by the posting of the photograph online. It has since been widely shared.

In response to TODAY's queries, a spokesperson from Suntec's building management said that one set of toilets has been temporarily designated in this manner for Wikimania 2023, at the request of the organisers for the duration of the event.

The event started on Wednesday and will run till Saturday.

Wikimania 2023 is an annual conference associated with the Wikimedia Foundation, a United States non-profit body best known for the online resource Wikipedia.

The organisation advocates an inclusive approach to some minority groups in society.

According to the Wikimedia 2023 website, besides modifications to the toilets, other inclusive measures include making the room scent-free for individuals with sensitivities or allergies to scents, designated staff and volunteers to help participants, and a quiet room that is made available to anyone who may need it.

TODAY visited Suntec's convention centre on Wednesday and found that the gender-neutral toilets are in a converted female restroom with 11 cubicles, located on the third floor.

The question of gender-neutral toilets has been a hot-button issue around the world, although it is now relatively common in some countries to find individual toilets marked with both a female and male symbol that are available to anyone. Often these individual toilets are not contained within a room housing a set of toilets but are accessed directly from outside.