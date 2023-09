Thai-British F1 driver Alex Albon speaks on his sacrifices and how the 'elitist sport' can attract more Asian talent

THE COSTS OF BEING AN F1 DRIVER

Aside from the lack of opportunities, there is the cost of F1 racing that makes it hard for people to enter the sport, he said.

“It’s an elitist sport; we have to be real with the fact that the amount of money needed to make it into Formula One is around US$6 million (S$8.2 million) to US$7 million to finish Formula Two to have a chance to get into Formula One,” Albon said.

These costs start when the driver starts karting at seven years of age, where the cost of the kart itself, fuel, equipment and repairs can cost as much as US$35,000. Then, there are travel and entry fees.

A karting career would last seven years, till the driver is 14 years old, and estimated costs up till then will be US$300,000 and US$400,000.

Before a driver can make it to F1 races, they would have to compete in F4 to F2 racing categories, and each season in F4 is around US$200,000 for training

From here, Formula 3 races cost US$400,000 per season before a driver makes their debut in Formula 2, which is US$2.5 million per season. Formula 2 drivers would have to race for a couple of years before they get noticed by an F1 team.

“Not many people have that kind of money,” he said. Most of these costs are usually covered through sponsorships if companies believe the racer is talented enough. Otherwise, it is usually through family wealth.

Albon added there needs to be a more concerted effort by companies and businesses to believe in young talents and create opportunities for engineers, mechanics and even in marketing to “introduce the world to our sport.”

“There's so many avenues you can go down in motorsport, it's an amazing sport. If we can guide people the right kind of way to get into the sport, I think it could be amazing.”