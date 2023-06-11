Tharman says he sees himself as a referee, not on govt team, if he becomes President; welcomes contest to 'prove myself'

SINGAPORE — Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said Sunday (June 11) that he sees himself more as a referee, not teammates with the Government, should he win the upcoming Presidential Election that he hopes will not be a walkover.

He was responding to reporters' questions over a sporting analogy he brought up on Thursday after declaring his intent to run for the Elected Presidency, and said he saw himself not as a striker who scores goals but someone playing further behind through a unifying role as President.

Speaking to the media during the opening of the ActiveSG Sport Village in Jurong Town, Mr Tharman said: “I’m not on the same team as the Government once I become President, be very clear about that.

“All I meant is that my cast of mind all along has been that … (I like) being in defence. But I (will) not (be) on the same team as the Government. If anything, I’ll be a referee.”

Asked about concerns over how independent he will be as President given his PAP links, Mr Tharman said he would address them later as he is not campaigning at the moment.

He said: "Those who know me know me quite well. They know who I really am and my views. So I'll talk about that later but I really don't want to get into what appears to be campaign messaging at this point."

The buzz has intensified since Mr Tharman declared on Thursday his intention to contest the Presidential Election, with Harvey Norman Ossia's founder George Goh, who has been tipped as a potential candidate, appearing in a video interview hours later.

Mr Goh's attempts to build up his public profile in recent months are seen by political observers as indications of his presidential aspirations.

When asked what he thinks of Mr Goh as a potential competitor, Mr Tharman said that he does not want to comment on any candidates at this point.

“All I can say is I hope there is a contest,” he said.

However, on speculation about a possible walkover, Mr Tharman said he “really hopes” that there will be a contest.

“I would much rather win or lose with a contest, my whole approach is not to shy away from competition,” he said. “It's always been that way. It's how I prove myself.”

Mr Tharman, the anchor minister for Jurong Group Representation Constituency (GRC), has indicated his intent to step down on July 7.

For now, he is focusing on his current duties.

“If I’m successful in being elected, I will continue to be engaged in some high level panels that I am currently involved in either as chair or in other regards, where they are in Singapore’s interest,” said Mr Tharman, who is also Coordinating Minister for Social Policies.