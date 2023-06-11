Tharman says he sees himself as a referee, not on govt team, if he becomes President; welcomes contest to 'prove myself'
SINGAPORE — Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said Sunday (June 11) that he sees himself more as a referee, not teammates with the Government, should he win the upcoming Presidential Election that he hopes will not be a walkover.
- Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam said that if elected President, he will not be on the same team as the Government
- Instead, he sees himself as a referee
- He also expressed his hope that the Presidential Election is contested
- Mr Tharman was speaking at the opening of the ActiveSG Sport Village at Jurong Town
He was responding to reporters' questions over a sporting analogy he brought up on Thursday after declaring his intent to run for the Elected Presidency, and said he saw himself not as a striker who scores goals but someone playing further behind through a unifying role as President.
Speaking to the media during the opening of the ActiveSG Sport Village in Jurong Town, Mr Tharman said: “I’m not on the same team as the Government once I become President, be very clear about that.
“All I meant is that my cast of mind all along has been that … (I like) being in defence. But I (will) not (be) on the same team as the Government. If anything, I’ll be a referee.”
Asked about concerns over how independent he will be as President given his PAP links, Mr Tharman said he would address them later as he is not campaigning at the moment.
He said: "Those who know me know me quite well. They know who I really am and my views. So I'll talk about that later but I really don't want to get into what appears to be campaign messaging at this point."
The buzz has intensified since Mr Tharman declared on Thursday his intention to contest the Presidential Election, with Harvey Norman Ossia's founder George Goh, who has been tipped as a potential candidate, appearing in a video interview hours later.
Mr Goh's attempts to build up his public profile in recent months are seen by political observers as indications of his presidential aspirations.
When asked what he thinks of Mr Goh as a potential competitor, Mr Tharman said that he does not want to comment on any candidates at this point.
“All I can say is I hope there is a contest,” he said.
However, on speculation about a possible walkover, Mr Tharman said he “really hopes” that there will be a contest.
“I would much rather win or lose with a contest, my whole approach is not to shy away from competition,” he said. “It's always been that way. It's how I prove myself.”
Mr Tharman, the anchor minister for Jurong Group Representation Constituency (GRC), has indicated his intent to step down on July 7.
For now, he is focusing on his current duties.
“If I’m successful in being elected, I will continue to be engaged in some high level panels that I am currently involved in either as chair or in other regards, where they are in Singapore’s interest,” said Mr Tharman, who is also Coordinating Minister for Social Policies.
He also said he will start preparing for the Presidential Election campaign after completing his official responsibilities here and abroad in the coming month.
He added that he does not have a campaign theme yet.
On how residents have responded to him leaving the party, Mr Tharman said that there has been “a mixture of sadness and wishing me very well and vice versa”.
“Of course I’m sad and I think they will be very well taken care of. Jurong will be okay,” he said.
Mr Tharman added that there is a strong team in Jurong, consisting of Ms Rahayu Mahzam, Mr Shawn Huang, Dr Tan Wu Meng and Mr Xie Yao Quan.
“I will say this quite candidly: They are exceptional MPs in terms of the amount of work they put in but especially the character of their relationships with the public in Jurong,” he said.
ACTIVESG SPORT VILLAGE
The ActiveSG Sport Village in Jurong Town was officially opened on Sunday morning by Mr Tharman and the Jurong GRC advisors Mdm Rahayu, Mr Huang and Mr Xie.
It has facilities for sports such as football, hockey, pickleball and tennis, and sheltered courts for basketball, futsal and handball.
During the opening, Mr Tharman visited the various facilities and interacted with residents.
Sport Singapore said the new development is part of its master plan to provide accessible and affordable facilities for all.
It boasts sustainable features such as a rainwater collection system and a jogging track made from recycled materials.
Mr Lim Hong Khiang, chief of sport infrastructure group at Sport Singapore, said that the response to this new development has been encouraging, since the facility has been opened to the public before its official launch.
“I’ve been here a few times and everytime I come there are many kids, working adults (and people of) different demographics using the place, so it’s been quite encouraging,” he said.
