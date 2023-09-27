Logo
TODAY Goes Live 2023
Published September 27, 2023
Updated September 27, 2023
TODAY’s webinar series is back and this year we are LIVE from the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS). 

Join our host Elizabeth Neo and her guests on Oct 19 and 20 as they discuss education, career prospects, civic participation and gender identity.

Catch the webinar on TikTok, Instagram or Youtube and there are also prizes to be won!

SESSION 1: OCT 19, 2PM

Are university degrees still more valuable than vocational skills? What is the purpose of a university education? Singapore’s society has typically placed a higher premium on academic compared to technical qualifications, which has led to a growing wage gap between people of different educational backgrounds. What can be done to narrow that wage gap? How can society better recognise vocational skills without diminishing the desire for academic pursuits?

SESSION 2: OCT 19, 3.30PM

Retrenchments are increasingly affecting young workers, as industries come and go overnight.  In today’s volatile job market, what are youths' fears and concerns as job security diminishes? How do youths forge a career path and constantly learn new skills to stay attractive to employers?

SESSION 3: OCT 20, 2PM

There is a desire among youths to play a greater role in policy formulation, by going beyond just dialogue and consultation. However, some are sceptical about stepping forward, especially if they have differing views on existing policies. Do young people in Singapore feel like they are being heard enough by the Government? How can we create more space for alternative ideas?

SESSION 4: OCT 20, 3.30PM

Gender identity or expression is an important aspect of a young person’s identity. Increasingly, social norms of gender identity are being challenged as youths explore what gender means outside society’s traditional roles. How do we promote a healthy conversation on gender identity and build a more inclusive future?

