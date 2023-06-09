On the career track: Train enthusiasts a growing community in S'pore, some go on to work in public transport sector

SINGAPORE — When Aniq Hazim was in primary school, his English teacher once gave a lesson about public transport. Looking at the picture of a train on his textbook cover, Aniq uttered: “Siemens C651”, the train's exact model name.

Surprised, other students and the teacher asked Aniq how he knew about this particular train model. He replied that he had been learning train models and their names on the internet.

Aniq is 17 years old now, and some things have not changed. TODAY met him recently at Commonwealth MRT Station. Upon seeing the thumbnail-sized visage of the train appearing at a distance, he said: “KHI C151”, its model name.

Aniq can now identify train models just by looking at their headlights.

He is one of those commonly known as "train enthusiasts" — people who take a keen interest in trains. Many of them start out young and some go on to turn their hobby into a career.

Whenever a new train model appears on the scene, the enthusiasts would be among the first to witness its debut.

When SMRT recently launched the Alstom Movia R151, Aniq was down at Tuas Link MRT Station at 6.40am to spot it, along with other train enthusiasts.

While some members of the public have criticised features of the new train, Aniq said it looks very detailed and “perfect”.

Besides celebrating new arrivals, Aniq also likes to bid farewell to carriages that have served the network for a long time.

Two years ago, Aniq and 14 of his friends went to a scrap yard in Tuas to witness a decommissioned train being dismantled.

“The most brutal thing was that they smashed the glass of the train… I was in tears because it was my favourite train, and it was the last one on the North-South Line in 2021,” he said.

GROWING COMMUNITY OF TRAIN ENTHUSIASTS

Aniq, who hopes to become a train captain, is a part of an active and growing community of train enthusiasts in Singapore.

Mr Matthew Ng, who runs the train enthusiast website SGTrains, said that the website started back in 2011 as a forum of about 150 people. The community has grown since. SGTrains recently integrated a Telegram bot, where around 400 people share trainspotting information.

Besides trainspotting, these enthusiasts take photos and videos of trains, chase decommissioned trains to the scrap yard and share facts about the MRT network.

Some even build train simulators on gaming platforms like OpenBVE.

They also get invited to public events where they get to talk about their passion.

Last month, Mr Ng was invited to the Singapore HeritageFest to give a talk about the history and evolution of the North-East Line. The 27-year-old is a recent graduate from Lasalle College of the Arts, with a degree in electronic music.

In November 2022, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) invited Mr Ng and other train enthusiasts to set up a booth at Orchard MRT Station for the Thomson-East Coast Line Stage 3 opening event, where Mr Ng shared his knowledge and displayed his collection of train models, MRT system maps, builder plates and fare cards.