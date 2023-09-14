Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

Singapore

Tree falls along SLE near Woodlands, 1 person taken to hospital
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tree falls along SLE near Woodlands, 1 person taken to hospital

A screenshot from a video showing a fallen tree obstructing two lanes of the Seletar Expressway. SG Road Vigilante/YouTube

A screenshot from a video showing a fallen tree obstructing two lanes of the Seletar Expressway.

Deborah Lau
By Deborah Lau
Published September 14, 2023
Updated September 14, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE — A person was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital on Wednesday (Sept 13) night after a tree along the Seletar Expressway fell and struck a moving vehicle.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in response to TODAY’s queries that it received a call for help at about 7.10pm on Wednesday. The incident was along Seletar Expressway towards Bukit Timah Expressway, before the Woodlands Avenue 2 exit.

A video of the incident was published on the SG Road Vigilante YouTube channel on Thursday morning, with a description that read: “SLE towards BKE before Woodlands Ave 2 exit, falling tree strike vehicle on lane 1 of the expressway.”

In the clip, motorcyclists are seen switching to the leftmost lane of the expressway to avoid a tree that had fallen across two lanes on the right. The tree was situated along a divider of the expressway.

A black car, which appears to have been hit by the tree, later slowed down along the rightmost lane with its hazard lights switched on, a short distance ahead of the fallen tree.

Quoting the person who had supposedly submitted the video clip, the video description stated: “Had just changed lanes to exit the SLE when out of the corner of my eye, I saw a tree on the road divider breaking at the bottom part, then falling onto the road and striking a black car squarely on the roof.”

TODAY has reached out to the National Parks Board for comment.

Related topics

SLE tree fall

Read more of the latest in

Singapore Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.