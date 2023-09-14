Tree falls along SLE near Woodlands, 1 person taken to hospital

SINGAPORE — A person was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital on Wednesday (Sept 13) night after a tree along the Seletar Expressway fell and struck a moving vehicle.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in response to TODAY’s queries that it received a call for help at about 7.10pm on Wednesday. The incident was along Seletar Expressway towards Bukit Timah Expressway, before the Woodlands Avenue 2 exit.

A video of the incident was published on the SG Road Vigilante YouTube channel on Thursday morning, with a description that read: “SLE towards BKE before Woodlands Ave 2 exit, falling tree strike vehicle on lane 1 of the expressway.”

In the clip, motorcyclists are seen switching to the leftmost lane of the expressway to avoid a tree that had fallen across two lanes on the right. The tree was situated along a divider of the expressway.

A black car, which appears to have been hit by the tree, later slowed down along the rightmost lane with its hazard lights switched on, a short distance ahead of the fallen tree.

Quoting the person who had supposedly submitted the video clip, the video description stated: “Had just changed lanes to exit the SLE when out of the corner of my eye, I saw a tree on the road divider breaking at the bottom part, then falling onto the road and striking a black car squarely on the roof.”

TODAY has reached out to the National Parks Board for comment.