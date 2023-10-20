trending: Netizens apologise over woman's 'abysmal' Tokyo date with S'porean man, others want his side of story

TOKYO, JAPAN — Some netizens have apologised on behalf of Singapore after a woman in Tokyo posted a video about her first date with a Singaporean man that left her clutching her throat to illustrate her regret.

Japan and United States-based digital content creator Tiffany Chen posted a TikTok video, which has since gone viral, detailing her unfortunate first date while in the Japanese capital on Tuesday (Oct 17).

“I went on a first date in Tokyo and I wish I hadn’t because it sucked,” she said in the video.

She had initially turned down the man's invitation to have dinner together as she had prior arrangements.

However, that did not deter the man, who asked to crash her dinner plans by asking if he could "join".

“That’s just peculiar,” Ms Chen said.

“Why would you wanna join a dinner with someone else, you freak?”

Agreeing to meet up for drinks after dinner instead, Ms Chen bluntly said the man was “not my type” after seeing him in person. She said although the picture of his face was accurate, his head was smaller than she had imagined.

The rest of her evening involved “abysmal” conversations punctuated by silence and failed attempts at flirting by the man. In the video, Ms Chen jokingly put her fingers around her throat to depict her reaction to his conversation.

Ms Chen said she was prepared to split the bill as the man appeared to be the type who would wish to do so.

However, she said the restaurant's policy against doing so meant the man paid and then said to her: "You get the next one."

Ms Chen paid for drinks at the next bar then declined the man's invitation for another drink by saying that she was tired.

“I gave him a hug. Thank you for the drinks and the worst date. Goodbye forever,” she said at the end of the video.