trending: F1 drivers and performers meet fans, light up social media ahead of Singapore Grand Prix weekend

SINGAPORE — Ahead of the official Singapore Grand Prix opening and practice sessions on Friday (Sept 15), Formula One (F1) drivers and entertainment acts alike were making their rounds in town.

On the heels of last year's highest-ever attendance for the three-day event, the 2023 edition features a revised circuit layout for drivers and two new grandstands for spectators.

TODAY takes a look at what the drivers and artistes were up to before the race weekend.

DRIVERS MEET FANS

Though the Singapore Grand Prix schedule included meet-and-greet sessions with F1 drivers on Friday, some racing teams had also made their own plans to greet fans.

From Williams Racing, Logan Sargeant and Alex Albon both turned up for individual question-and-answer sessions at the team's fan zone in Raffles City mall on Wednesday afternoon, signing autographs and posing for photos with fans.