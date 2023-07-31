Most first-time voters understand President's roles, less clear on relationship with Government: CNA-TODAY survey

SINGAPORE — Most first-time voters understand the roles and functions of Singapore's elected President, but are less clear about the head of state's relationship with the Government, Parliament and the Cabinet, a survey by CNA and TODAY found.

The face-to-face survey conducted with 1,500 Singapore citizens aged 21 to 33 – all of whom are eligible to vote in a presidential election this year for the first time, if the polls are held – also found that respondents were less clear about whether the President has the power to change existing laws and the elected President’s relationship with political parties.

Singapore could see its next presidential election in the coming month or so, with former Deputy Prime Minister and Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song and founder of Harvey Norman Ossia George Goh having thrown their hats into the ring so far. The Presidential Elections Committee will assess the eligibility of each candidate to stand for election.

The last contested presidential vote was in 2011. President Halimah Yacob assumed the role in 2017, after an uncontested election that was reserved for candidates from the Malay community. Her term expires on Sept 13 this year.

PRESIDENT’S ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The CNA-TODAY Singapore Presidential Election Survey was conducted between May 18 and June 23.

It found that first-time voters were generally familiar with the functions and roles of the elected President. A total of 88.4 per cent of respondents knew that one of the roles of the elected President is to safeguard Singapore’s national reserves.

The majority, or 84.5 per cent, also knew that the Government can only spend past reserves with the approval of the elected President.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, between 2020 and 2022, Madam Halimah approved on three separate occasions the Government’s access to a cumulative total of S$52 billion of past reserves to help protect lives and livelihoods from the impact of the pandemic.

In the end, the expected draw on past reserves from FY2020 to FY2022 was S$40 billion, lower than the initial amount that the Government had sought the President's approval for.

Most respondents were also aware of what the elected President can do with regard to certain laws.

About 81.4 per cent of respondents knew that the President can veto or disagree with the Government’s proposals on restraining orders under the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act, if the advice of the Cabinet is contrary to the recommendations of the Presidential Council for Religious Harmony.

Similarly, 79.9 per cent knew that the President can veto the Government’s proposals on continued detention under the Internal Security Act, and 64.3 per cent knew the President can do the same if the Government refuses to allow an investigation by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau.