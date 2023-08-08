trending: Netizens laud 2 ‘fuss-free’ wedding banquets at Lengkok Bahru coffee shop and Haidilao

SINGAPORE — When it comes to weddings, there may be traditions and social norms to follow, but the celebration can arguably be anything that a couple wishes it to be.

Recently, two couples in Singapore chose to break the mould by holding their wedding banquets at unusual venues — a coffee shop below a public housing block and a Haidilao hotpot restaurant.

In an online video posted by Singapore Incidents on Monday (Aug 7), a bride and groom, fully decked out in a white wedding dress and black suit, were seen walking into a coffee shop at 55 Lengkok Bahru in the Redhill area.

The place was festively decorated, with gold streamers and balloons spelling out the couple’s names as well as colourful tablecloths adorning the round tables.

People seated at the tables were seen drinking beer while several others approached the wedding couple to offer their good wishes and red packets of cash gifts.

It is not clear when the banquet took place or who the bride and groom are.