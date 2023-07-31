Worker found unconscious at Tuas Port construction site, dies in hospital

SINGAPORE — A construction worker died after he was found unconscious at the Tuas Port Phase 2 construction worksite last Saturday (July 29).

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said in a statement on Monday that the worker was found at about 9am on Saturday and was employed by Penta Ocean-Hyundai-Boskalis Joint Venture.

"Cardiopulmonary resuscitation was administered by the worksite safety coordinator," it added.

In response to queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it received a call at about 7.50am for assistance at the construction site along Tuas South Boulevard.

One person was taken to National University Hospital, it added.

MPA said that the worker died in hospital that evening.

"Investigations are ongoing. MPA and the contractor are providing support to the family of the deceased," it added.

The Ministry of Manpower said that it is aware of the incident and investigating it.

TODAY has reached out to Penta Ocean, Hyundai Engineering & Construction Company, and Bosaklis International for comments.

In April 2018, MPA announced that the Penta Ocean-Hyundai-Boskalis Joint Venture was awarded the Tuas Port Phase 2 project.

Undertaking the venture is a consortium comprising Japan’s Penta-Ocean Construction Company, South Korea’s Hyundai Engineering & Construction Company and the Netherlands-based Boskalis International.

Valued at S$1.46 billion, the reclamation project includes dredging the Tuas Basin, erecting wharf structures and reclaiming 387 hectares of land.

It was scheduled for completion in March 2027.