Workers' Party looking into video suggesting 'inappropriate exchange' between leaders Leon Perera and Nicole Seah

SINGAPORE — The Workers' Party (WP) is looking into a video clip circulating on social media suggesting an "inappropriate exchange" between two of its senior members, the party said in a statement on Monday (July 17).

While the statement did not name the members, a video that was posted on Facebook on Monday morning by a user named "Victoria Wang" has been making the rounds.

In it, Mr Leon Perera, who is a WP MP for Aljunied Group Representation Constituency, and Ms Nicole Seah, the party's youth wing leader, can be seen holding hands and having a conversation over a candlelit table and glasses of what appears to be wine.

The clip has been making the rounds since.

"The Workers’ Party is aware of a video clip circulating online today that suggests an inappropriate exchange between two senior Party members," said the party.

"The Party is currently looking into the matter and will comment when we have the facts. The Party also expects all its members to fully own and account for their behaviour," it added.

Both Mr Perera and Ms Seah are in the Central Executive Committee of the WP. Both are married with children.