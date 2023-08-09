Tree-huggers of a knitted sort: National Day ‘yarn bombing’ at Jurong Lake Gardens attracts curious onlookers

The knitted displays, known as “yarn bombing”, are a form of street art that involve incorporating crocheted or knitted yarn on outdoor objects such as trees and poles to beautify the environment.

They are part of a collaborative effort involving the Taman Jurong Active Aging Committee, a crocheting and knitting interest group called Yarnbombing SG, and the National Parks Board (NParks).

They have titled the artworks Our Yarny Trees@TJ, National Day 2023 Edition. It was done in conjunction with National Day, which is on Wednesday (Aug 9).

Mr Morgan thought that the designs and decorations added more colour and vibrancy to the park, while showing elements of Singapore’s culture and heritage.

"Looking at the designs that show samsui women, teh tarik uncles… it invokes feelings of our identity as Singaporeans. At the same time, it also tells a little story to visitors about what Singapore is all about,” he said.

Samsui women, known by their trademark red headgear, were immigrants from China who came to Singapore in the pre-war years and who found work as manual labourers in the construction industry, helping to build up the island's infrastructure.

Teh tarik, literally “pulled tea” in Malay, refers to the skill of pouring hot tea with milk from one mug to another to produce a frothy drink, and the practice was said to have been started in Malaysia or Singapore by drinks sellers of Indian Muslim origins.

THE PEOPLE BEHIND THE PROJECT

At the heart of this handicraft project was Ms Mona Cheah, 63, co-founder of Yarnbombing SG who did not want to disclose her profession, only that she is a part-time worker. She was joined by Ms Khairiyana, 39, a full-time healthcare worker and member of Yarnbombing SG.

Both women, as members of the Taman Jurong Active Aging Committee, had initially pitched this idea as part of plans to engage participants in the active ageing programmes offered by the grassroots organisation.

Upon the approval of the project and the display space by NParks, Yarnbombing SG stepped in to guide interested participants who signed up through social media to take up the crocheting and knitting tasks.