3 men killed in Johor after motorcycle crashes, gets run over by 4 cars

JOHOR BAHRU — Three men were killed after a motorcycle they were on was believed to have lost control and crashed before being run over by several cars at Jalan Johor Bahru-Ayer Hitam in Tampoi, a suburb in Johor Bahru on Thursday (July 27).

Johor Bahru North district police Chief Assistant Commissioner Balveer Singh Mahindar Singh said that the incident occurred while the three men — who were not wearing helmets — were travelling on a motorcycle together.

He said the trio were from travelling from Johor Bahru to Skudai when the motorcycle lost control at 6.55am on Thursday.

“The motorcycle was believed to have crashed, causing the victims to fall off the machine before they were run over by four cars that failed to avoid them.

“Two of the victims died at the scene, while the third was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital,” said Mr Balveer Singh when contacted.

The incident caused a two-hour traffic congestion from Johor Bahru to Skudai during the morning rush hour.

Mr Singh said the police have yet to ascertain the victims’ identities due to the lack of personal documents found on them, but said that all three victims are believed to be in their 30s and their bodies have been sent to Sultanah Aminah Hospital for a post-mortem.

He added that the drivers of the cars that ran over the victims did not suffer any injuries during the incident.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving. MALAY MAIL