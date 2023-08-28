3 Singaporean women killed in Johor car crash

JOHOR BAHRU — Three Singaporean women, including two senior citizens, died after the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) they were travelling in crashed into a lorry at Ladang Cenas, an estate in Kota Tinggi, Johor on Monday (Aug 28).

Bandar Tenggara fire station operations commander Senior Fire Officer II Mohd Norul Fazudin Shafie said firemen were immediately dispatched to the scene after receiving a report on the incident at 1.52pm.

“A total of six members with the assistance of a Fire Rescue Tender rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, checks revealed that the accident involved a Honda Freed MPV with a roll-on/roll-off lorry,” he said in a statement on Monday.

Mr Mohd Norul said the vehicle’s three Singaporean passengers — Toh Poh Kian, 56, Soon Moh Tan and Wong Lan Yew, both 61 — were declared dead at the scene.

“However, both the 59-year-old driver of the MPV, who is also a Singaporean, and the 49-year-old driver of the lorry escaped unharmed,” he said.

Mr Mohd Norul added that the entire operation ended at 2.35pm. MALAY MAIL