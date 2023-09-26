7 Singaporean tourists injured in Penang fatal crash discharged from hospital

GEORGE TOWN (Malaysia) — Seven of the Singaporean tourists who were injured in the fatal crash in Jalan Teluk Kumbar-Bukit Genting, Penang on Sunday (Sept 24), have been discharged from the hospitals and will be returning to Singapore.

Penang State Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Wong Hon Wai said he has been in contact with the hospitals and the Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur.

"The Penang government has rendered the necessary assistance to the families of the victims," he told the media on Tuesday.

In the fatal accident on Sunday night, a Singaporean tourist was killed while nine others were injured when the van they were travelling in skidded and fell into a 6m-deep ravine while descending a slope.

A local male van driver aged 61 was also injured.

The van involved in the crash carried three men and eight women aged between 55 to 69. They were taken to the Penang and Balik Pulau hospitals.

On Monday, the Malaysian police identified the Singaporean woman who was killed as 62-year-old Lee Kwee Yiam.

Mr Wong said the family members of the deceased had arrived in Penang and had taken the body back to Singapore on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Penang's Health Committee chairman Daniel Gooi said that the three remaining crash victims were still warded at the Penang Hospital and in stable condition.

They included two Singaporean women, aged 56 and 58, as well as the 61-year-old local van driver, he added.

"They are recuperating at the hospital and we wish them a speedy recovery," he added. NEW STRAITS TIMES