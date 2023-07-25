Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Abby Choi murder: Hong Kong police conduct tests at village house
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Abby Choi murder: Hong Kong police conduct tests at village house

HONG KONG — Hong Kong police on Monday (July 24) returned to a New Territories village house where the dismembered remains of model Abby Choi Tin-fung were discovered to gather evidence a week before six defendants in the case are set to appear in court.

Hong Kong police gather evidence at a New Territories village house where the dismembered remains of model Abby Choi were discovered. South China Morning Post

Hong Kong police gather evidence at a New Territories village house where the dismembered remains of model Abby Choi were discovered.

Published July 25, 2023
Updated July 25, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
HONG KONG — Hong Kong police on Monday (July 24) returned to a New Territories village house where the dismembered remains of model Abby Choi Tin-fung were discovered to gather evidence a week before six defendants in the case are set to appear in court.

A white seven-seater minivan and several items were brought to Lung Mei Tsuen off Ting Kok Road in Tai Po where more than 10 officers from the Kowloon West regional crime unit and forensic evidence staff carried out tests and took measurements.

A team of officers from the Police Tactical Unit was also called in to cordon off the area, the Post learned. The tests were completed by about 4pm local time.

South China Morning Post
Hong Kong police carry out tests and take measurements at a New Territories village house where the dismembered remains of model Abby Choi were found.

Six defendants charged in the case will return to Kowloon Court next Monday.

The murder came to light in February after police found Choi’s skull, legs and some broken ribs in the ground floor flat of a three-storey village house in Lung Mei Tsuen.

xxabbyc/Instagram
The skull, legs and some broken ribs of model Abby Choi were found in the ground floor flat of a three-storey village house in Lung Mei Tsuen in February.

Choi’s ex-husband Alex Kwong Kong-chi, 28, his father, Kwong Kau, 65, and elder brother Anthony Kwong Kong-kit, 31, are behind bars on a joint murder charge.

His mother, Jenny Li Sui-heung, 63, was also denied bail on a charge of perverting the course of justice. She is accused of destroying evidence against her during a police inquiry.

Police have also charged two others on allegations they assisted Alex Kwong’s attempted escape to Macau by boat with intent to impede his arrest.

Yacht rental agent Lam Shun, 42, and jobless Irene Pun Hau-yin, 29, were both granted bail after the prosecution raised no objection. SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

Related topics

Abby Choi murder hong kong

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.