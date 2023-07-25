Abby Choi murder: Hong Kong police conduct tests at village house

Hong Kong police on Monday (July 24) returned to a New Territories village house where the dismembered remains of model Abby Choi Tin-fung were discovered to gather evidence a week before six defendants in the case are set to appear in court.

HONG KONG —

A white seven-seater minivan and several items were brought to Lung Mei Tsuen off Ting Kok Road in Tai Po where more than 10 officers from the Kowloon West regional crime unit and forensic evidence staff carried out tests and took measurements.

A team of officers from the Police Tactical Unit was also called in to cordon off the area, the Post learned. The tests were completed by about 4pm local time.